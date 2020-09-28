300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'
RELATED: 'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'
It doesn’t take much to bribe a politician, writes Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee.
For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how endemic corruption has become in the country.
“From cars to cash and holidays in Dubai,” writes Haffajee.
“The Zondo Commission of Inquiry is an X-ray into what it takes to bribe a politician in South Africa today.”
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Haffajee what we’ve learned, so far.
… telling us exactly what has happened in the 10 lost years…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
It is brinkmanship [Zuma asking Zondo to recuse himself]. Our former president is excellent at that… He says he’s facing a decades-long conspiracy…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
We’ve learnt that the procurement system is being manipulated by patronage networks… many politicians have fallen prey…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
… I’d be ashamed at how cheap I was [referring to the low price of buying politicians] …Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
There’s value in the process… [But] No, I don’t think we’re going to see people in orange overalls…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.Read More
All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study
SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University).Read More
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development
"It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week.Read More
Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic
The Pretoria native is having an excellent pandemic – much like his über-rich peers.Read More
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More
'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'
"Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates.Read More
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving'
The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward.Read More
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs
'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig.Read More
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!'
Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
More from Opinion
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development
"It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week.Read More
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary
We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife.Read More
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike'
Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town).Read More
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series
BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co).Read More
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to
Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age.Read More
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist)
Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches.Read More
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral
Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
More from Politics
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon'
The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city.Read More
New Chinese ambassador 'a clear message Beijing takes SA seriously'
International relations scholar, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment of Chen Xiaodong.Read More
Mapisa-Nqakula slap on the wrist? Ramaphosa has power to fire Cabinet ministers
Public law specialist, Cathy Powell comments on the Defence Minister's mild sanction for allowing ANC to use SANDF plane to Zim.Read More
'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'
"Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates.Read More
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'
The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.Read More
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille
Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter
Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage.Read More
Herman Mashaba slams Wednesday march on embassies as 'bizarre, disingenuous'
People's Dialogue leader says 'what is the point of a progressive constitution if it is not even respected by its own government.'Read More
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list
Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay.Read More
'Xolobeni judgment a victory for all mining affected communities across SA'
Secretary at Amadiba Crisis Committee Nonhle MbuthumaRead More