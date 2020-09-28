300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'





It doesn’t take much to bribe a politician, writes Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee.

Former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how endemic corruption has become in the country.

“From cars to cash and holidays in Dubai,” writes Haffajee.

“The Zondo Commission of Inquiry is an X-ray into what it takes to bribe a politician in South Africa today.”

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Haffajee what we’ve learned, so far.

… telling us exactly what has happened in the 10 lost years… Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

It is brinkmanship [Zuma asking Zondo to recuse himself]. Our former president is excellent at that… He says he’s facing a decades-long conspiracy… Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

We’ve learnt that the procurement system is being manipulated by patronage networks… many politicians have fallen prey… Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

… I’d be ashamed at how cheap I was [referring to the low price of buying politicians] … Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

There’s value in the process… [But] No, I don’t think we’re going to see people in orange overalls… Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Listen to the interview in the audio below.