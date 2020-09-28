CCID sees slight rise in CBD crime, but cases are still lower than in 2019
The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) head of safety and security Muneeb Hendricks has urged party-goers to remain on alert and keep valuable items hidden away.
Hendricks says 65 incidents were reported in the city centre during September compared to 52 incidents in August and roughly 122 this time last year.
He argues that there has been a rise in public fighting, but fewer reported robberies and contact crimes since the easing of lockdown regulations.
He also adds that aggressive begging remains a problem for many patrons in the CBD.
Hendricks says the City of Cape Town's law enforcement officers and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have been working alongside the CCID to keep the city centre safe.
The fact that we have more people coming into the CBD is a contributing factor. We are seeing huge numbers coming back.Muneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - CCID
Wherever there is copious amounts of alcohol consumed, you are going to see conflict.Muneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - CCID
We also see that people are still being very negligent. They are still fashing cellphones and tempting others by leaving valuable items in cars.Muneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - CCID
Listen to Muneeb Hendricks in conversation with Koketso Sachane:
