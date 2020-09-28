Streaming issues? Report here
Slain detective Charl Kinnear was probing corrupt cops in gun racket - reports

28 September 2020 6:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Firearms
Guns
Charl Kinnear
top cop
Central Firearm registry
Charl Kinnear killed
Zane Kilian
gun racket

Murdered detective Charl Kinnear was allegedly investigating a gun syndicate involving high-ranking officers and gang bosses before he was killed.

According to the Weekend Argus, Kinnear was about to arrest two South African Police Service (SAPS) brigadiers who are allegedly implicated in the gun racket.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town a week ago.

Investigative journalist Karabo Ngoepe says the anti-gang unit detective was investigating alleged corruption at the SAPS central firearm registry (CFR).

It's alleged that a number of senior police officers were providing gang bosses with guns and firearm licences.

He [Kinnear] was involved in an investigation that was looking at the gun registry in Pretoria, how the underworld has infiltrated it and how some SAPS members are working closely with them.

Karabo Ngoepe, Investigative journalist

Amongst the things that he [Kinnear] was investigating was some of the links between the top brass within the SAPS who are working with those gangs.

Karabo Ngoepe, Investigative journalist

According to Ngoepe, sources claim that they may be many senior officers that are implicated across various provinces.

Zane Kilian was arrested for Kinnear's murder and made a brief appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Friday.

RELATED: Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear

Kilian is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal interception of communication.

It's believed that Kilian had been tracing Kinnear's cellphone to trace his movements.

Ngoepe says Kilian's ability to track Kinnear's cellphone may suggest that a rouge judge may have been involved because legal permission is required to monitor someone else’s movements through a court order.

Listen to the discussion below for more:


cape-town-cbd-parking-long-street-city-centre-shops-buildings-cars-123rf

CCID sees slight rise in CBD crime, but cases are still lower than in 2019

28 September 2020 5:44 PM

The CCID says there has been a slight increase in petty crimes in the CBD, particularly as taverns and bars are allowed to operate until midnight.

rachel-kolisipng

Rachel Kolisi talks lockdown home life, rugby return, charity and 5k virtual run

28 September 2020 4:39 PM

Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi discusses the upcoming Run with Rise virtual running event and her lockdown experience with hubby Siya.

Steenbras Dam EWN

Cape dams are close to full but water management expert supports tariff

28 September 2020 2:14 PM

Listen to Dr Winter's analysis of the current water situation in Cape Town and says he believes Cape Town's water is too cheap.

200406handcuffs-arrestgif

Hawks rescue 11 women in human trafficking bust

28 September 2020 2:11 PM

The Hawks have arrested five suspects in connection with a suspected human trafficking ring on Sunday.

kataza-protest-by-barbara-friedmanjpeg

[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon'

28 September 2020 1:58 PM

The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city.

southern-white-rhino-rhinoceros-in-Kruger-National-park-poaching-poachers-123rf

CEO describes ultimate wilderness experience backpacking through Kruger Park

28 September 2020 1:28 PM

Businessman Philippe Hoeblich spent eight days trekking across the Kruger National Park accompanied by two rangers.

medical-aid-doctor-healthjpg Stethoscope

Green Point clinic evacuated due to nearby building fire

28 September 2020 12:02 PM

The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, has confirmed that there was an emergency evacuation at the Green Point Community Health Clinic on Monday morning.

200720-heatfield-protest-edjpg

'Is there not freedom of speech? WCED does not like you to disagree with them'

28 September 2020 8:50 AM

Heathfield High School SGB's Brandon De Kock says the charges against Principal Wesley Neumann are 'ridiculous.'

Adult female Puff Adder 123rf

Cape's snakes emerge in Spring. Here's what to do if you see one in your garden

28 September 2020 7:16 AM

The golden rule is to keep your eye on the snake, call a registered handler so it is caught and returned to a nature reserve.

Camps Bay beach Cape Town 123rflocal 123rf

Didn't feel any tremors in Cape Town? Here's why

27 September 2020 12:07 PM

Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains the effects of earthquakes.

