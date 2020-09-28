Slain detective Charl Kinnear was probing corrupt cops in gun racket - reports





According to the Weekend Argus, Kinnear was about to arrest two South African Police Service (SAPS) brigadiers who are allegedly implicated in the gun racket.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town a week ago.

Investigative journalist Karabo Ngoepe says the anti-gang unit detective was investigating alleged corruption at the SAPS central firearm registry (CFR).

It's alleged that a number of senior police officers were providing gang bosses with guns and firearm licences.

He [Kinnear] was involved in an investigation that was looking at the gun registry in Pretoria, how the underworld has infiltrated it and how some SAPS members are working closely with them. Karabo Ngoepe, Investigative journalist

Amongst the things that he [Kinnear] was investigating was some of the links between the top brass within the SAPS who are working with those gangs. Karabo Ngoepe, Investigative journalist

According to Ngoepe, sources claim that they may be many senior officers that are implicated across various provinces.

Zane Kilian was arrested for Kinnear's murder and made a brief appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Friday.

Kilian is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal interception of communication.

It's believed that Kilian had been tracing Kinnear's cellphone to trace his movements.

Ngoepe says Kilian's ability to track Kinnear's cellphone may suggest that a rouge judge may have been involved because legal permission is required to monitor someone else’s movements through a court order.

