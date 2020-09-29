Streaming issues? Report here
'Cyclists have the same rights as motorists on the road'

29 September 2020 7:25 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cycling
Pedal Power Association
Cape motorists
Cycling Cape Town

Pedal Power Association chair Steve Hayward says Cape Town law states motorists have to pass cyclists at a distance of 1.5 metres.

The lockdown has resulted in a greater number of people taking up cycling and road running as a form of exercise or recreation but as the number of vehicles on the road has increased, so too has the potential for tragic situations.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steve Hayward, chairperson of the Pedal Power Association.

Hayward says there is a great number of people cycling.

There is even a shortage of bicycles in South Africa at the moment because so many people have no taken to the activity - which is absolutely wonderful.

Steve Hayward, Chair - Pedal Power Association

But there is a mentality in South Africa at the moment that cyclists are just a nuisance on the road.

Steve Hayward, Chair - Pedal Power Association

That is not the case, he says.

We have the same rights as a motorist has. We are asking people, please share the road with us.

Steve Hayward, Chair - Pedal Power Association

The law in Cape Town which follows provincial legislation states that motorists have to pass cyclists at a distance of 1.5 metres.

You may not come closer than that and people are just not aware of that.

Steve Hayward, Chair - Pedal Power Association

Listen to the interview below:


