R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent?
At the start of 2020 – with the prime lending rate at 10% - on a 20-year mortgage, your monthly repayment per R1 million borrowed was about R9700.
Today – with the prime interest rate at 7% - your monthly repayment falls to R7800.
There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage?
RELATED: Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) warns against getting carried away.
Transaction costs are high (transfer duties and bond registration fees can total between 5% and 12%) while agent’s commissions can push up to 7.5%.
In other words, you need a lot of capital growth to just break even – property remains a long-term purchase.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Koekemoer.
In August, house prices have actually gone up a little [year-on-year]. Not by much - 1.4% - but the low interest rates are underpinning the market.Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers
Working from home… is a strong incentive to upgrade, finding a bit more space…Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers
If you’re employed – if you have a reliable source of income… you can pay a bit more for property… the market has held up.Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers
Commercial property… is the epicentre of the crisis. We see much larger declines in value than in the residential market… If you’re very brave, it may be a buying opportunity… On average for the index, the one-year forward expected yield is around 14% - that’s very attractive! …Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one
Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group).Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'
It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service).Read More
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it
These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer.Read More
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.Read More
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More