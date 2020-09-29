Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:40
Western Cape Farm Attacks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
GovChat.Org
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:45
Cape Town's International Darts Champion
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Stephanie Barden
Today at 12:10
Cosatu responds to quarter labour force survey released by Stats SA today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 12:15
what action could be taken against ANC, news orgs who named former ANC MP accused of raping daughters?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 12:33
Quarter labour force survey to be released by Stats SA today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Risenga Maluleke - Statistician General at Statistics South Africa
Mr Risenga Maluleke- Statistician-General
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:52
When will Fifa to change its handball rule negatively affecting the game?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jerome Damon - Fifa Referee at Fifa
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent?

29 September 2020 9:34 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Interest rates
Personal finance
investing
Refilwe Moloto
Property
residential property
property investment
Coronation Fund Managers
commercial property
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prime Lending Rate
Pieter Koekemoer
buyers' market
low interest rates
prime interest rate

There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away.

At the start of 2020 – with the prime lending rate at 10% - on a 20-year mortgage, your monthly repayment per R1 million borrowed was about R9700.

Today – with the prime interest rate at 7% - your monthly repayment falls to R7800.

There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage?

RELATED: Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) warns against getting carried away.

Transaction costs are high (transfer duties and bond registration fees can total between 5% and 12%) while agent’s commissions can push up to 7.5%.

In other words, you need a lot of capital growth to just break even – property remains a long-term purchase.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Koekemoer.

In August, house prices have actually gone up a little [year-on-year]. Not by much - 1.4% - but the low interest rates are underpinning the market.

Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers

Working from home… is a strong incentive to upgrade, finding a bit more space…

Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers

If you’re employed – if you have a reliable source of income… you can pay a bit more for property… the market has held up.

Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers

Commercial property… is the epicentre of the crisis. We see much larger declines in value than in the residential market… If you’re very brave, it may be a buying opportunity… On average for the index, the one-year forward expected yield is around 14% - that’s very attractive! …

Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


