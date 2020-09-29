[READ] City of Cape Town releases statement on Kataza and baboons
Interestingly the City of Cape Town states: The City’s Urban Baboon Programme is internationally recognised and countries such as the United Kingdom and Australia are replicating the programme’s methodology.
However, there are no baboons living wild in either the UK or Australia. Wales Ape & Monkey Sanctuary have three separate troops of baboons rescued from as far away as Portugal, Ireland, and Beirut. This sanctuary is a completely different situation to Cape Town, so one hopes the City will furnish us with the examples to which they refer.
Australia has no wild primates at all.
Read the full statement below:
Comments from Facebook users to this statement post include:
Utter drivel. 1 person threw down food weeks ago and was and was admonished. The guardians are protecting Kataza from HWS paintballs and possible murder. Get your facts straight.Susan Proctor Hume on Facebook
If that is Kataza where are the white tags on his ear? Do you think we are all idiots? As soon as we go away you will kill him. Your aim all along.Gaynor McVitty on Facebook
This photo isn’t Kataza aka SK11, and certainty not the way he looks at the moment. This baboon has no ear tags either.Nicky de Villiers Gray on Facebook
<div dir="auto">Mmmm... a pity no-one mentioned him breaking the line passed the monitors & racing down to Bootleggers VERY late on Saturday afternoon, where he settled into the dust bins behind Bootleggers, before he was spooked by someone & then chased by car (& it was most certainly NOT by the public) from Bootleggers back up to said office where he roosted in a tree nearby!!! The first time in 30 days that he has done that Zero concerted effort was made to keep Kataza out of the urban area once he made his way there in 30 days <div dir="auto">The bent truths will be exposed!Jo-Orr Bosman on Facebook
The ones who have been protecting Kataza from the traffic and HWS mafia are not the ones feeding him. The last relocated male in Tokai lasted 10 days before you lot killed him, thanks to those watching Kataza you have failed in your mission to get rid of him. Kataza's story has made news around the world, this time, you lot are in a corner. If your vet had any sense, he/she would have told you that CoCT and HWS use buffalo collars on our baboons - a world first in stupidity and cruelty in primate tracking - why no chips???? - no corrupt tender? The JGI has condemned the CoCT baboon management methods, your UCT "scientists" need their head reads, and the DA aldermen like Purchase and Nieuwoudt need to resign!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #BringKatazabackMark Cloud on Facebook
