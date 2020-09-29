AfriForum claims WC farm attacks on the rise after family shot near Durbanville
AfriForum's head of community safety Thomas van Dalen says farm attacks in the province have become more brutal and frequent this year.
On Saturday, three people were shot during a farm attack in the Klipheuwel area near Durbanville.
An elderly couple and their son were left wounded after armed robbers gained entry into their home in the early hours of Saturday morning.
It's alleged that four men, armed with a gun, knives, and pangas, entered the home and demanded that the victims hand over their valuables and keys to the safe.
According to Van Dalen, the victims were shot when the son attempted to intervene.
The victims are being treated for their gunshot wounds in hospital and the elderly man is apparently in a critical condition, Van Dalen tells CapeTalk.
He says farm attacks should not be racialised because they affect people across various demographics.
The attacks are becoming more and more brutal. It's not just robberies anymore.Thomas van Dalen, Head of Community Safety - AfriForum
The family in Durbanville was asleep. It was around 01:30 in the morning.Thomas van Dalen, Head of Community Safety - AfriForum
They took the old lady and her husband... They wanted money and cellphones.Thomas van Dalen, Head of Community Safety - AfriForum
The son who was visiting tried to fend off the attackers and they shot all three of them.Thomas van Dalen, Head of Community Safety - AfriForum
All races are targeted at this stage... There's no such thing as white genocide or black genocide.Thomas van Dalen, Head of Community Safety - AfriForum
