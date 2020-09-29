Judge Zondo is biased, my father is being targeted - Edward Zuma
Edward Zuma has accused Judge Zondo, who chairs the ongoing state capture commission, of being biased against his father.
Former President Jacob Zuma says he won't appear before the commission because Zondo has already decided that he is guilty of all allegations against him.
In a letter sent through his attorney on Monday, the former president says Zondo is clearly biased against him.
#JacobZuma Former President Jacob Zuma has, through his lawyers, written to DCJ Zondo accusing the #StateCaptureInquiry of "targeting" him and asking Zondo to recuse himself. pic.twitter.com/y4rrXHRaAf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2020
Last week, Zondo threatened to subpoena him to appear before the commission in November.
The former statesman wants Zondo to recuse himself before he appears before the commission.
Meanwhile, Edward Zuma has accused Zondo of using his father to try to ascend to the position of the Chief Justice, the highest office in the judiciary.
Edward Zuma adds that his father has always been willing to cooperate with the authorities, in both his pending corruption trial and in the ongoing state capture inquiry.
He believes that the former president is being targeted for being a champion of radical economic transformation.
We've been saying this for over 15 years, he [Zuma] has always been a target, whatever agenda these people have.Edward Zuma
One of the biggest agendas that he is being targeted for is for sticking to radical economic transformation policies.Edward Zuma
He had to change the ANC from within before he could implement the policies that the party believes in.Edward Zuma
In my personal capacity as a South African citizen, I think the judge [Zondo] is becoming biased.Edward Zuma
If he wants to use Zuma as the ladder to climb to the position of the Cheif Justice, he should not even begin that because we will give it back to him.Edward Zuma
He [Zuma] shouldn't feel that he is being criticised for exercising his rights, which is what is happening.Edward Zuma
As for the Zondo Commission, whatever evidence they have picked up on Zuma, law enforcement agencies should feel free utilise it and take the matter forward. If they don't, they should not try Mr Zuma in the media as they have been doing.Edward Zuma
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
