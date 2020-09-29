Unemployment falls sharply to 23.3% as South Africans lose hope of finding work
Statistics South Africa released its dreaded Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Tuesday.
The shrinking economy shed 2.2 million jobs in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020.
The unemployment rate declined to 23.3% (from 30.1% in Q1/2020).
The official unemployment rate only includes people who are actively looking for a job but can’t find one.
When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shot up to 42%.
Lester Kiewit asked Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks to respond.
Many of these lost jobs would’ve been workers of companies that couldn’t operate during the lockdown… Hopefully, those companies will get back on their feet…Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu
You can’t write off people who have lost hope… Our economy is in its worse crisis in 100 years…Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu
Tourism, hospitality, entertainment, restaurants… they’re going to take a long time to recover…Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold
SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts.Read More
How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?
'It's an abnormal report in abnormal times'. Paul Berkowitz (CEO, Hlaziya Solutions) makes sense of Stats SA unemployment figures.Read More
Household debt falls for 1st time since 2002
Disposable incomes, however, are evaporating fast, leading to a marked deterioration in the ratio between debt and income.Read More
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'
"The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900?Read More
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank')
"We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate."Read More
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent?
There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away.Read More
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)
Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.Read More
All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study
SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University).Read More
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'
For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee.Read More
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development
"It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week.Read More
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary
We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife.Read More
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike'
Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town).Read More
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series
BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co).Read More