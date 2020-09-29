Action SA confident of appealing IEC decision to reject application to register
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has rejected the registration of the newly formed political organisation Action SA, due to similarities with another registered organisation called Party of Action.
Action SA has its roots in The People's Dialogue.
Party of Action (POA) has never contested an election, but now it is accusing the former Johannesburg mayor who founded Action SA, of stealing its logo and appropriating its name, reports Lester Kiewit.
Action SA believes the IEC has acted irrationally and says it will appeal the IEC’s decision to reject its application to register as a political party.
Action SA national chairperson Michael Beaumont speaks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.
I don't think this sets us back in any way. We are very confident that our internal appeal process will succeed failing which we will turn to the courts of our country.Michael Beaumont, National chair - Action SA
Nothing stops the work of Action SA reaching out to the different corners of our country and people looking for that political alternative.Michael Beaumont, National chair - Action SA
The People's Dialogue was a non-profit company, a project Beaumont explains that was set up in December 2019 and run for eight months to solicit the views of South Africans about what political future they wanted for the country.
It was through the engagement with over 2.4 million South Africans that the identity of Action SA was born...who spoke of ending the era of talk and broken promises and beginning the era of action.Michael Beaumont, National chair - Action SA
Beaumont agrees this is a critical time to ensure the Action SA brand.
Listen to Michael Beaumont below:
