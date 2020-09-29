Why accused child sex offenders should not be named





The ANC in Mpumalanga on Monday said it was shocked and angry following the arrest of a member in connection with the rape of his two daughters.

Ther is now much criticism that the alleged perpetrator was named.

William Bird of Media Monitoring Africa talks to Lester Kiewit about the dangers of naming child sex offenders as it causes secondary trauma to the young victims.

He was named by his political party. And some of the media I have engaged said oh we thought it was OK because he had been named in a formal statement by the ANC. The opposition then also revealed his name...and it is all on social media. William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

Just because someone else does it first doesn't mean you should do it and it is against the law. But it is also an egregious violation of those small people's lives and exposed them to significant secondary trauma. William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

Listen to the interview below: