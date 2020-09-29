WC donors urged to donate blood as stocks dwindle





WCBS spokesperson Marike Gevers says there is a critical shortage of the O+ and B+ blood stocks.

If you are between the ages of 16 and 75, weigh 50kg or more, are healthy on the day of donation and lead a safe sexual lifestyle you should be able to donate blood.

The WCBS has assured donors that it remains safe to donate blood amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The service has implemented strict safety measures to ensure the safety of staff and donors, Gevers tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson.

We have not seen many people coming through, especially with O+ and B+ donors. But also the usage for O+ is also very high because it's a universal donor. Marike Gevers, Corporate Public Relations Officer - Western Cape Blood Service

We always encourage everybody from all blood groups to donate in order to maintain a five-day blood supply. Marike Gevers, Corporate Public Relations Officer - Western Cape Blood Service

We are still struggling to a certain extent... We have to remind people that it is still safe to come out... All safety protocols are in place and we do take care of our donors and our staff. They are in good hands and we need them to come through. Marike Gevers, Corporate Public Relations Officer - Western Cape Blood Service

You can download the updated WCBS app, send a WhatsApp to 060 549 7244 or visit the website for more information.

