[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'
Toyota discontinued its popular but long-in-the-tooth Etios in March.
In its place comes yet another Indian-built model, the Toyota Starlet.
The Starlet is, in fact, a rebadged Suzuki Baleno.
It’s already in showrooms across the country – got R204 900?
Pippa Hudson asked motoring journalist Ciro de Siena what he thinks about the newest “affordable” Toyota.
I’m not sad about that [the discontinuation of the Etios] at all…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
It’s a very decent car and a very good price point… It’s identical to the Suzuki Baleno… Spec for spec, however, the Toyota is R17 000 cheaper… The entry-level Starlet will set you back R204 9000…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
The Starlet makes enormous sense… it’s probably one of the most fuel-efficient petrol engines on the market…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Safety? It’s quite good…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
