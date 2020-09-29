[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'





Toyota discontinued its popular but long-in-the-tooth Etios in March.

In its place comes yet another Indian-built model, the Toyota Starlet.

The Starlet is, in fact, a rebadged Suzuki Baleno.

It’s already in showrooms across the country – got R204 900?

Pippa Hudson asked motoring journalist Ciro de Siena what he thinks about the newest “affordable” Toyota.

I’m not sad about that [the discontinuation of the Etios] at all… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

It’s a very decent car and a very good price point… It’s identical to the Suzuki Baleno… Spec for spec, however, the Toyota is R17 000 cheaper… The entry-level Starlet will set you back R204 9000… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

The Starlet makes enormous sense… it’s probably one of the most fuel-efficient petrol engines on the market… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Safety? It’s quite good… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

