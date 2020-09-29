[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: 'Can my brother's ex sue me for their child's maintenance?'
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Claire Thomson
Today at 21:05
State Capture Commission update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 22:05
Man Torque: Childhood Sexual Abuse
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Paul 1
James 1
Brian Blem
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng govt blew R1.2 billion on ICU field hospitals that still aren't complete Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says the Gauteng government has spent more than R1 billion on incomplete field hospitals whil... 29 September 2020 6:16 PM
Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other glo... 29 September 2020 4:38 PM
Why accused child sex offenders should not be named There is much criticsm that the ANC, DA and others named an alleged rapist of two young girls. 29 September 2020 3:06 PM
View all Local
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts. 29 September 2020 7:49 PM
How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply? 'It's an abnormal report in abnormal times'. Paul Berkowitz (CEO, Hlaziya Solutions) makes sense of Stats SA unemployment figures. 29 September 2020 6:46 PM
Action SA confident of appealing IEC decision to reject application to register The work of the new political organisation founded by Herman Mashaba will not be stopped, says chairperson Michael Beaumont. 29 September 2020 1:53 PM
View all Politics
Household debt falls for 1st time since 2002 Disposable incomes, however, are evaporating fast, leading to a marked deterioration in the ratio between debt and income. 29 September 2020 3:26 PM
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price' "The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900? 29 September 2020 2:31 PM
Unemployment falls sharply to 23.3% as South Africans lose hope of finding work "When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shot up to 42%," says Cosatu’s Matthew Parks. 29 September 2020 12:33 PM
View all Business
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent? There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away. 29 September 2020 9:34 AM
'Cyclists have the same rights as motorists on the road' Pedal Power Association chair Steve Hayward says Cape Town law states motorists have to pass cyclists at a distance of 1.5 metres. 29 September 2020 7:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other glo... 29 September 2020 4:38 PM
[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94 The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram 28 September 2020 12:23 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price' "The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900? 29 September 2020 2:31 PM
Unemployment falls sharply to 23.3% as South Africans lose hope of finding work "When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shot up to 42%," says Cosatu’s Matthew Parks. 29 September 2020 12:33 PM
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent? There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away. 29 September 2020 9:34 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'

29 September 2020 2:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Car Review
Motoring
Toyota
Personal finance
Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
cars.co.za
Suzuki
making ends meet
Toyota Etios
motoring journalist
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Toyota Starlet
Suzuki Baleno

"The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900?

Toyota discontinued its popular but long-in-the-tooth Etios in March.

In its place comes yet another Indian-built model, the Toyota Starlet.

Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com

Related articles:

The Starlet is, in fact, a rebadged Suzuki Baleno.

It’s already in showrooms across the country – got R204 900?

Pippa Hudson asked motoring journalist Ciro de Siena what he thinks about the newest “affordable” Toyota.

I’m not sad about that [the discontinuation of the Etios] at all…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

It’s a very decent car and a very good price point… It’s identical to the Suzuki Baleno… Spec for spec, however, the Toyota is R17 000 cheaper… The entry-level Starlet will set you back R204 9000…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

The Starlet makes enormous sense… it’s probably one of the most fuel-efficient petrol engines on the market…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Safety? It’s quite good…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


29 September 2020 2:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Car Review
Motoring
Toyota
Personal finance
Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
cars.co.za
Suzuki
making ends meet
Toyota Etios
motoring journalist
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Toyota Starlet
Suzuki Baleno

More from MyMoney Online

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent?

29 September 2020 9:34 AM

There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funky hipster retired older mature couple 123rf 123rfbusiness retirement

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

28 September 2020 7:24 PM

Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Skyscrapers CBD Johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

24 September 2020 1:38 PM

There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-medicine-medical-aid-costs-piggy-bank-financial-health-finance-123rf

2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one

24 September 2020 10:10 AM

Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rands

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

21 September 2020 6:50 PM

The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young man youth teenager teen boy credit card 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield

15 September 2020 11:29 AM

"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Identity Document

Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'

15 September 2020 9:20 AM

It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear businessman storm ocean 123rf 123rfbusiness

Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds

14 September 2020 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two young women pushing old car that broke down 123rf

Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it

1 September 2020 11:10 AM

These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AfriForum claims WC farm attacks on the rise after family shot near Durbanville

Local

[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Household debt falls for 1st time since 2002

Business

SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Cloudy Wednesday forecast with isolated showers

29 September 2020 7:56 PM

CATCH IT LIVE: Trump and Biden go head-to-head in US pre-election debate

29 September 2020 7:46 PM

Blackhead director denies influencing FS official to get R255m asbestos tender

29 September 2020 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA