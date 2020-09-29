Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics





The global death toll from the coronavirus passed the 1 million mark on Tuesday.

Richards, the Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University, says the death toll is still relatively low when compared to the world population.

He adds that more than 50 million people died due to the 1918 flu pandemic, also known as the Spanish flu, which affected a larger proportion of the world's population at the time.

Compared to the 1918 flu pandemic, Richard says that Covid-19 fatalities are not as significant.

The mortality [rate] has been gradually rising over a long period of time. Professor Guy Richards, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care - Wits University

When we see that mortality in terms of the total world population, it's still relatively small. Professor Guy Richards, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care - Wits University

The mortality, although horrific, is still much lower than previous pandemics that we happened to have suffered.from. Professor Guy Richards, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care - Wits University

As South Africa eases its lockdown regulation, the professor says the country's Covid-19 infections are bound to rise.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive: