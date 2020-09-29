Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics
The global death toll from the coronavirus passed the 1 million mark on Tuesday.
Richards, the Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University, says the death toll is still relatively low when compared to the world population.
He adds that more than 50 million people died due to the 1918 flu pandemic, also known as the Spanish flu, which affected a larger proportion of the world's population at the time.
Compared to the 1918 flu pandemic, Richard says that Covid-19 fatalities are not as significant.
The mortality [rate] has been gradually rising over a long period of time.Professor Guy Richards, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care - Wits University
When we see that mortality in terms of the total world population, it's still relatively small.Professor Guy Richards, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care - Wits University
The mortality, although horrific, is still much lower than previous pandemics that we happened to have suffered.from.Professor Guy Richards, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care - Wits University
As South Africa eases its lockdown regulation, the professor says the country's Covid-19 infections are bound to rise.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:
More from Local
Gauteng govt blew R1.2 billion on ICU field hospitals that still aren't complete
Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says the Gauteng government has spent more than R1 billion on incomplete field hospitals while the Covid-19 surge has already passed.Read More
Why accused child sex offenders should not be named
There is much criticsm that the ANC, DA and others named an alleged rapist of two young girls.Read More
WC donors urged to donate blood as stocks dwindle
The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has appealed to each and every eligible donor to donate blood as the province faces declining blood stocks.Read More
AfriForum claims WC farm attacks on the rise after family shot near Durbanville
AfriForum believes that farm attacks in the Western Cape are becoming more prevalent and violent after the latest incident over the weekend.Read More
[READ] City of Cape Town releases statement on Kataza and baboons
The CoCT statement accuses residents of feeding and interfering with the baboon.Read More
'Cyclists have the same rights as motorists on the road'
Pedal Power Association chair Steve Hayward says Cape Town law states motorists have to pass cyclists at a distance of 1.5 metres.Read More
Slain detective Charl Kinnear was probing corrupt cops in gun racket - reports
Murdered detective Charl Kinnear was allegedly investigating a gun syndicate involving high-ranking officers and gang bosses before he was killed.Read More
CCID sees slight rise in CBD crime, but cases are still lower than in 2019
The CCID says there has been a slight increase in petty crimes in the CBD, particularly as taverns and bars are allowed to operate until midnight.Read More
Rachel Kolisi talks lockdown home life, rugby return, charity and 5k virtual run
Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi discusses the upcoming Run with Rise virtual running event and her lockdown experience with hubby Siya.Read More
Cape dams are close to full but water management expert supports tariff
Listen to Dr Winter's analysis of the current water situation in Cape Town and says he believes Cape Town's water is too cheap.Read More
More from World
[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94
The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on InstagramRead More
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina
At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths.Read More
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise
A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs.Read More
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes'
US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota.Read More
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed'
Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally.Read More
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications.Read More
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines'
Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam.Read More
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy
"He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.Read More
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work
My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).Read More
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria
Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom.Read More