Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: 'Can my brother's ex sue me for their child's maintenance?'
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Claire Thomson
Today at 21:05
State Capture Commission update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 22:05
Man Torque: Childhood Sexual Abuse
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Paul 1
James 1
Brian Blem
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng govt blew R1.2 billion on ICU field hospitals that still aren't complete Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says the Gauteng government has spent more than R1 billion on incomplete field hospitals whil... 29 September 2020 6:16 PM
Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other glo... 29 September 2020 4:38 PM
Why accused child sex offenders should not be named There is much criticsm that the ANC, DA and others named an alleged rapist of two young girls. 29 September 2020 3:06 PM
View all Local
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts. 29 September 2020 7:49 PM
How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply? 'It's an abnormal report in abnormal times'. Paul Berkowitz (CEO, Hlaziya Solutions) makes sense of Stats SA unemployment figures. 29 September 2020 6:46 PM
Action SA confident of appealing IEC decision to reject application to register The work of the new political organisation founded by Herman Mashaba will not be stopped, says chairperson Michael Beaumont. 29 September 2020 1:53 PM
View all Politics
Household debt falls for 1st time since 2002 Disposable incomes, however, are evaporating fast, leading to a marked deterioration in the ratio between debt and income. 29 September 2020 3:26 PM
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price' "The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900? 29 September 2020 2:31 PM
Unemployment falls sharply to 23.3% as South Africans lose hope of finding work "When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shot up to 42%," says Cosatu’s Matthew Parks. 29 September 2020 12:33 PM
View all Business
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent? There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away. 29 September 2020 9:34 AM
'Cyclists have the same rights as motorists on the road' Pedal Power Association chair Steve Hayward says Cape Town law states motorists have to pass cyclists at a distance of 1.5 metres. 29 September 2020 7:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other glo... 29 September 2020 4:38 PM
[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94 The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram 28 September 2020 12:23 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price' "The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900? 29 September 2020 2:31 PM
Unemployment falls sharply to 23.3% as South Africans lose hope of finding work "When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shot up to 42%," says Cosatu’s Matthew Parks. 29 September 2020 12:33 PM
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent? There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away. 29 September 2020 9:34 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics

29 September 2020 4:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Covid-19 deaths
Covid-19 global deaths
global death toll

Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other global pandemics in the past.

The global death toll from the coronavirus passed the 1 million mark on Tuesday.

Richards, the Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University, says the death toll is still relatively low when compared to the world population.

He adds that more than 50 million people died due to the 1918 flu pandemic, also known as the Spanish flu, which affected a larger proportion of the world's population at the time.

Compared to the 1918 flu pandemic, Richard says that Covid-19 fatalities are not as significant.

The mortality [rate] has been gradually rising over a long period of time.

Professor Guy Richards, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care - Wits University

When we see that mortality in terms of the total world population, it's still relatively small.

Professor Guy Richards, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care - Wits University

The mortality, although horrific, is still much lower than previous pandemics that we happened to have suffered.from.

Professor Guy Richards, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care - Wits University

As South Africa eases its lockdown regulation, the professor says the country's Covid-19 infections are bound to rise.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:


29 September 2020 4:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Covid-19 deaths
Covid-19 global deaths
global death toll

More from Local

construction-site-building-hard-hat-project-tender-refurbishment-building-123rf

Gauteng govt blew R1.2 billion on ICU field hospitals that still aren't complete

29 September 2020 6:16 PM

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says the Gauteng government has spent more than R1 billion on incomplete field hospitals while the Covid-19 surge has already passed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Why accused child sex offenders should not be named

29 September 2020 3:06 PM

There is much criticsm that the ANC, DA and others named an alleged rapist of two young girls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blood-donation-needle-nurse-healthcare-check-up-test-123rf

WC donors urged to donate blood as stocks dwindle

29 September 2020 2:46 PM

The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has appealed to each and every eligible donor to donate blood as the province faces declining blood stocks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

AfriForum claims WC farm attacks on the rise after family shot near Durbanville

29 September 2020 11:11 AM

AfriForum believes that farm attacks in the Western Cape are becoming more prevalent and violent after the latest incident over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baboon Kataza walks past the memorial to slain Franziska Blochliger in Tokai

[READ] City of Cape Town releases statement on Kataza and baboons

29 September 2020 10:57 AM

The CoCT statement accuses residents of feeding and interfering with the baboon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour

'Cyclists have the same rights as motorists on the road'

29 September 2020 7:25 AM

Pedal Power Association chair Steve Hayward says Cape Town law states motorists have to pass cyclists at a distance of 1.5 metres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kinnearjpg

Slain detective Charl Kinnear was probing corrupt cops in gun racket - reports

28 September 2020 6:52 PM

Murdered detective Charl Kinnear was allegedly investigating a gun syndicate involving high-ranking officers and gang bosses before he was killed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-cbd-parking-long-street-city-centre-shops-buildings-cars-123rf

CCID sees slight rise in CBD crime, but cases are still lower than in 2019

28 September 2020 5:44 PM

The CCID says there has been a slight increase in petty crimes in the CBD, particularly as taverns and bars are allowed to operate until midnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rachel-kolisipng

Rachel Kolisi talks lockdown home life, rugby return, charity and 5k virtual run

28 September 2020 4:39 PM

Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi discusses the upcoming Run with Rise virtual running event and her lockdown experience with hubby Siya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steenbras Dam EWN

Cape dams are close to full but water management expert supports tariff

28 September 2020 2:14 PM

Listen to Dr Winter's analysis of the current water situation in Cape Town and says he believes Cape Town's water is too cheap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

sir-david-attenborough-instagrampng

[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94

28 September 2020 12:23 PM

The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina

25 September 2020 12:10 PM

At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cleaner-domestic-worker-house-keeper-yellow-glovesjpg

Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise

22 September 2020 4:40 PM

A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trump-says-rally-has-good-genes-png

[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes'

21 September 2020 12:59 PM

US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sangoma Gogo  Khanyakude

Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed'

20 September 2020 10:43 AM

Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rbgjpg

Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

19 September 2020 7:25 AM

One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Syringe vaccine needle

'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines'

17 September 2020 3:27 PM

Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy hands tied up rope kidnap child abuse hostage violence trafficking 123rf

Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy

17 September 2020 1:28 PM

"He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

craig-foster-octopusjpg

How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work

16 September 2020 6:27 PM

My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siv-ngesijpg

SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria

16 September 2020 3:57 PM

Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AfriForum claims WC farm attacks on the rise after family shot near Durbanville

Local

[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Household debt falls for 1st time since 2002

Business

SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Cloudy Wednesday forecast with isolated showers

29 September 2020 7:56 PM

CATCH IT LIVE: Trump and Biden go head-to-head in US pre-election debate

29 September 2020 7:46 PM

Blackhead director denies influencing FS official to get R255m asbestos tender

29 September 2020 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA