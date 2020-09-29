How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?
"Along with so many other conventional economic/financial indicators, Covid has made a nonsense of the Stats SA Quarterly Labour Force Survey and the unemployment numbers."
That's the response from Hlaziya Solutions CEO Paul Berkowitz after Statistics South Africa released its survey for the second quarter (Q2) of 2020.
Despite the loss of 2.2 million jobs, there was also a huge drop in unemployment according to Stats SA.
It says the unemployment rate fell from 30.1% to 23.3% in the period from April to June.
The official unemployment rate does not include "discouraged job seekers".
If this category is added, the unemployment rate shoots up to 42%.
The expanded definition, which includes those discouraged and those having other reasons for not searching (e.g. lockdown), increased by 2,3 percentage points to 42,0%.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) September 29, 2020
Read more here: https://t.co/jvLFY3yxRE#StatsSA #unemployment #employment pic.twitter.com/HpFA6iUOa5
Why is it that the narrow unemployment rate is used for employment stats in South Africa and other countries?
Paul Berkowitz (Hlaziya Solutions CEO) shares his insights on The Money Show.
I think to summarise the Quarterly Labour Force Survey report, it's an abnormal report in abnormal times. The Stats SA preamble did warn that because of lockdown Stats Sa wasn't able to do face to face interviews.Paul Berkowitz, CEO - Hlaziya Solutions
There are so many unknowns about this report and the fact that the narrow unemployment rate reports that reduction in the unemployed because they were under lockdown so they weren't allowed to look for work by law - it translates into a drop in the narrow unemployment rate but the broad unemployment rate just kept climbing.Paul Berkowitz, CEO - Hlaziya Solutions
This confusion around the figures leads to lack of clarity he says, but ultimately the number of people potentially out of work lies between the report's 2.2 million, and 5 million.
There's been a reduction in unemployed and there's been a reduction in employed - 2.2 million people lost their jobs, 2.8 million other people weren't able to look for jobs even if they wanted to and it's not quite clear how we record them.Paul Berkowitz, CEO - Hlaziya Solutions
We don't know who is going to get their jobs back...Paul Berkowitz, CEO - Hlaziya Solutions
Listen to the discussion in detail in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?
More from Business
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold
SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts.Read More
Household debt falls for 1st time since 2002
Disposable incomes, however, are evaporating fast, leading to a marked deterioration in the ratio between debt and income.Read More
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'
"The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900?Read More
Unemployment falls sharply to 23.3% as South Africans lose hope of finding work
"When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shot up to 42%," says Cosatu’s Matthew Parks.Read More
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank')
"We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate."Read More
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent?
There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away.Read More
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)
Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.Read More
All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study
SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University).Read More
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'
For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee.Read More
More from Politics
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold
SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts.Read More
Action SA confident of appealing IEC decision to reject application to register
The work of the new political organisation founded by Herman Mashaba will not be stopped, says chairperson Michael Beaumont.Read More
Judge Zondo is biased, my father is being targeted - Edward Zuma
Edward Zuma, one of the sons of former president Jacob Zuma, has echoed calls for Deputy Chief Justice Judge Raymond Zondo to recuse himself.Read More
[READ] City of Cape Town releases statement on Kataza and baboons
The CoCT statement accuses residents of feeding and interfering with the baboon.Read More
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'
For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee.Read More
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon'
The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city.Read More
New Chinese ambassador 'a clear message Beijing takes SA seriously'
International relations scholar, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment of Chen Xiaodong.Read More
Mapisa-Nqakula slap on the wrist? Ramaphosa has power to fire Cabinet ministers
Public law specialist, Cathy Powell comments on the Defence Minister's mild sanction for allowing ANC to use SANDF plane to Zim.Read More
'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'
"Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates.Read More
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'
The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.Read More