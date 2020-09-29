How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: 'Can my brother's ex sue me for their child's maintenance?'
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Claire Thomson
Today at 21:05
State Capture Commission update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 22:05
Man Torque: Childhood Sexual Abuse
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Paul 1
James 1
Brian Blem
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng govt blew R1.2 billion on ICU field hospitals that still aren't complete Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says the Gauteng government has spent more than R1 billion on incomplete field hospitals whil... 29 September 2020 6:16 PM
Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other glo... 29 September 2020 4:38 PM
Why accused child sex offenders should not be named There is much criticsm that the ANC, DA and others named an alleged rapist of two young girls. 29 September 2020 3:06 PM
View all Local
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts. 29 September 2020 7:49 PM
How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply? 'It's an abnormal report in abnormal times'. Paul Berkowitz (CEO, Hlaziya Solutions) makes sense of Stats SA unemployment figures. 29 September 2020 6:46 PM
Action SA confident of appealing IEC decision to reject application to register The work of the new political organisation founded by Herman Mashaba will not be stopped, says chairperson Michael Beaumont. 29 September 2020 1:53 PM
View all Politics
Household debt falls for 1st time since 2002 Disposable incomes, however, are evaporating fast, leading to a marked deterioration in the ratio between debt and income. 29 September 2020 3:26 PM
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price' "The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900? 29 September 2020 2:31 PM
Unemployment falls sharply to 23.3% as South Africans lose hope of finding work "When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shot up to 42%," says Cosatu’s Matthew Parks. 29 September 2020 12:33 PM
View all Business
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent? There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away. 29 September 2020 9:34 AM
'Cyclists have the same rights as motorists on the road' Pedal Power Association chair Steve Hayward says Cape Town law states motorists have to pass cyclists at a distance of 1.5 metres. 29 September 2020 7:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other glo... 29 September 2020 4:38 PM
[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94 The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram 28 September 2020 12:23 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price' "The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900? 29 September 2020 2:31 PM
Unemployment falls sharply to 23.3% as South Africans lose hope of finding work "When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shot up to 42%," says Cosatu’s Matthew Parks. 29 September 2020 12:33 PM
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent? There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away. 29 September 2020 9:34 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?

29 September 2020 6:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
The Money Show
Stats SA
Job creation
Bruce Whitfield
Jobs
Statistics South Africa
unemployment figures
Quarterly Labour Force Survey
Employment stats
Lockdown
COVID-19
Paul Berkowitz
Hlaziya Solutions

'It's an abnormal report in abnormal times'. Paul Berkowitz (CEO, Hlaziya Solutions) makes sense of Stats SA unemployment figures.

"Along with so many other conventional economic/financial indicators, Covid has made a nonsense of the Stats SA Quarterly Labour Force Survey and the unemployment numbers."

That's the response from Hlaziya Solutions CEO Paul Berkowitz after Statistics South Africa released its survey for the second quarter (Q2) of 2020.

Despite the loss of 2.2 million jobs, there was also a huge drop in unemployment according to Stats SA.

A woman and child beg for money on Republic Road in Randburg. Image: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

It says the unemployment rate fell from 30.1% to 23.3% in the period from April to June.

The official unemployment rate does not include "discouraged job seekers".

If this category is added, the unemployment rate shoots up to 42%.

Why is it that the narrow unemployment rate is used for employment stats in South Africa and other countries?

Paul Berkowitz (Hlaziya Solutions CEO) shares his insights on The Money Show.

I think to summarise the Quarterly Labour Force Survey report, it's an abnormal report in abnormal times. The Stats SA preamble did warn that because of lockdown Stats Sa wasn't able to do face to face interviews.

Paul Berkowitz, CEO - Hlaziya Solutions

There are so many unknowns about this report and the fact that the narrow unemployment rate reports that reduction in the unemployed because they were under lockdown so they weren't allowed to look for work by law - it translates into a drop in the narrow unemployment rate but the broad unemployment rate just kept climbing.

Paul Berkowitz, CEO - Hlaziya Solutions

This confusion around the figures leads to lack of clarity he says, but ultimately the number of people potentially out of work lies between the report's 2.2 million, and 5 million.

There's been a reduction in unemployed and there's been a reduction in employed - 2.2 million people lost their jobs, 2.8 million other people weren't able to look for jobs even if they wanted to and it's not quite clear how we record them.

Paul Berkowitz, CEO - Hlaziya Solutions

We don't know who is going to get their jobs back...

Paul Berkowitz, CEO - Hlaziya Solutions

Listen to the discussion in detail in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?


29 September 2020 6:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
The Money Show
Stats SA
Job creation
Bruce Whitfield
Jobs
Statistics South Africa
unemployment figures
Quarterly Labour Force Survey
Employment stats
Lockdown
COVID-19
Paul Berkowitz
Hlaziya Solutions

More from Business

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold

29 September 2020 7:49 PM

SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cut credit card debt 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyls

Household debt falls for 1st time since 2002

29 September 2020 3:26 PM

Disposable incomes, however, are evaporating fast, leading to a marked deterioration in the ratio between debt and income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota-car-logo-vehicle-automotive-industry-car-manufacturers-123rf

[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'

29 September 2020 2:31 PM

"The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

homeless-teen-boy-streets-beggar-poverty-123rf

Unemployment falls sharply to 23.3% as South Africans lose hope of finding work

29 September 2020 12:33 PM

"When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shot up to 42%," says Cosatu’s Matthew Parks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman holds smart phone and credit card banking 123rf 123rfbusiness

Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank')

29 September 2020 11:11 AM

"We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent?

29 September 2020 9:34 AM

There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kevin-lings-croppedjpg

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:12 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funky hipster retired older mature couple 123rf 123rfbusiness retirement

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

28 September 2020 7:24 PM

Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small grey house wooden 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study

28 September 2020 6:49 PM

SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nomvula Mokonyane

300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'

28 September 2020 6:25 PM

For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold

29 September 2020 7:49 PM

SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

Action SA confident of appealing IEC decision to reject application to register

29 September 2020 1:53 PM

The work of the new political organisation founded by Herman Mashaba will not be stopped, says chairperson Michael Beaumont.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2348

Judge Zondo is biased, my father is being targeted - Edward Zuma

29 September 2020 1:12 PM

Edward Zuma, one of the sons of former president Jacob Zuma, has echoed calls for Deputy Chief Justice Judge Raymond Zondo to recuse himself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baboon Kataza walks past the memorial to slain Franziska Blochliger in Tokai

[READ] City of Cape Town releases statement on Kataza and baboons

29 September 2020 10:57 AM

The CoCT statement accuses residents of feeding and interfering with the baboon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nomvula Mokonyane

300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'

28 September 2020 6:25 PM

For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kataza-protest-by-barbara-friedmanjpeg

[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon'

28 September 2020 1:58 PM

The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People's Republic of China or PRC and South Africa or RSA 123rf

New Chinese ambassador 'a clear message Beijing takes SA seriously'

28 September 2020 8:55 AM

International relations scholar, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment of Chen Xiaodong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Mapisa-Nqakula slap on the wrist? Ramaphosa has power to fire Cabinet ministers

28 September 2020 7:33 AM

Public law specialist, Cathy Powell comments on the Defence Minister's mild sanction for allowing ANC to use SANDF plane to Zim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry

'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'

25 September 2020 9:17 AM

"Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

factory-production-manufacturejpg

SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised'

23 September 2020 6:53 PM

The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AfriForum claims WC farm attacks on the rise after family shot near Durbanville

Local

[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Household debt falls for 1st time since 2002

Business

SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Cloudy Wednesday forecast with isolated showers

29 September 2020 7:56 PM

CATCH IT LIVE: Trump and Biden go head-to-head in US pre-election debate

29 September 2020 7:46 PM

Blackhead director denies influencing FS official to get R255m asbestos tender

29 September 2020 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA