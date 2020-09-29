Will BMW need to pay up for 'appropriating' local muso's song for Gusheshe ad?
BMW capitalised on Heritage Month by releasing a limited edition 330is in tribute to the original 325is model (Gusheshe) which reached iconic status in Mzansi.
No problem there.
RELATED: BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series
But the ad campaign for the BMW 330is is causing an outcry on social media.
It features a track which has perceived similarities to Spirit, a hit song by local artist Kwesta.
Do the right thing!!! It took so much effort from so many people to get the rights to sample that song. We did the right thing because we understood the value of the art! This ad cheapens all of those efforts. DO THE RIGHT THING FOR 'The Grootmans' @BMW_SA— #2Skeif🐕💫 (@KwestaDaKAR) September 22, 2020
The rapper pointed out how much effort it took to get the right to sample the original music by Spiritchaser and urged the car giant to "do the right thing".
Bruce Whitfield gets input from advertising and branding expert Andy Rice.
They ran this very evocative and beautifully shot advertisement on and around Heritage Day using the Gusheshe as the icon of stability and of progress... but many people pointed out that [the background music] was very similar to or almost identical with a track of some past success by Kwesta...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It was felt that BMW had culturally appropriated this music (which was raised on this feature last week) and it takes you into some fairly murky waters because it's not entirely clear how close you can get to the original music and still be clear in terms of rights.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
What makes it even more complicated of course, is the fact that Kwesta sampled a riff from another band.
BMW as far as I can see have acknowledged that they are in discussions with the Kwesta camp but have not made it clear whether or not they bought the rights or whether or not they needed to buy the rights.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Usually the bigger and more responsible agencies and clients do end up paying the required fees, he adds.
Listen to the conversation below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Will BMW need to pay up for 'appropriating' local muso's song for Gusheshe ad?
More from Business
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold
SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts.Read More
How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?
'It's an abnormal report in abnormal times'. Paul Berkowitz (CEO, Hlaziya Solutions) makes sense of Stats SA unemployment figures.Read More
Household debt falls for 1st time since 2002
Disposable incomes, however, are evaporating fast, leading to a marked deterioration in the ratio between debt and income.Read More
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'
"The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900?Read More
Unemployment falls sharply to 23.3% as South Africans lose hope of finding work
"When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shot up to 42%," says Cosatu’s Matthew Parks.Read More
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank')
"We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate."Read More
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent?
There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away.Read More
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)
Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.Read More
All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study
SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University).Read More
More from Local
Gauteng govt blew R1.2 billion on ICU field hospitals that still aren't complete
Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says the Gauteng government has spent more than R1 billion on incomplete field hospitals while the Covid-19 surge has already passed.Read More
Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics
Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other global pandemics in the past.Read More
Why accused child sex offenders should not be named
There is much criticsm that the ANC, DA and others named an alleged rapist of two young girls.Read More
WC donors urged to donate blood as stocks dwindle
The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has appealed to each and every eligible donor to donate blood as the province faces declining blood stocks.Read More
AfriForum claims WC farm attacks on the rise after family shot near Durbanville
AfriForum believes that farm attacks in the Western Cape are becoming more prevalent and violent after the latest incident over the weekend.Read More
[READ] City of Cape Town releases statement on Kataza and baboons
The CoCT statement accuses residents of feeding and interfering with the baboon.Read More
'Cyclists have the same rights as motorists on the road'
Pedal Power Association chair Steve Hayward says Cape Town law states motorists have to pass cyclists at a distance of 1.5 metres.Read More
Slain detective Charl Kinnear was probing corrupt cops in gun racket - reports
Murdered detective Charl Kinnear was allegedly investigating a gun syndicate involving high-ranking officers and gang bosses before he was killed.Read More
CCID sees slight rise in CBD crime, but cases are still lower than in 2019
The CCID says there has been a slight increase in petty crimes in the CBD, particularly as taverns and bars are allowed to operate until midnight.Read More
Rachel Kolisi talks lockdown home life, rugby return, charity and 5k virtual run
Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi discusses the upcoming Run with Rise virtual running event and her lockdown experience with hubby Siya.Read More