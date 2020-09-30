How this Cape Town tour operator has had to learn to 'swim' again





Despite our borders opening up once again to those international visitors soon, people may have less of an inclination to travel internationally due to health concerns as well as economic constraints.

Robbie Knoetze is a tour operator and owner of Beyond The Vine, which normally catered towards international tourists visiting the Western Cape and specialising in the Cape Winelands.

He shares some of his insights on how he has had to change his business model to make up for the loss of international visitors to our shores with Refilwe Moloto.

Staying afloat has definitely been the keyword. I feel like a small child with those puffy water wings being thrown into a swimming pool for the first time. Robbie Knoetze, Tour operator and owner - Beyond The Vine

He lost his tour vehicle over the past 6 months which has been challenging.

Tour operators are itching to get back and I am proud to say we did our first tour of the Winelands a few weeks ago with a bunch of locals. Robbie Knoetze, Tour operator and owner - Beyond The Vine

He comments on the issue of making pricing more affordable for locals.

I've given it a lot of thought and I do think that is very unfair. When you go to some of the national parks you will see pricing for a local if you produce your South African ID and pricing for a tourist is almost double. Robbie Knoetze, Tour operator and owner - Beyond The Vine

He says he is on the fence on this issue.

As far as our pricing goes it is the same for locals and tourists alike. An international traveller is getting a 5-star experience at a 1-star price. Robbie Knoetze, Tour operator and owner - Beyond The Vine

Listen to what Robbie Knoetse has to say in the audio below: