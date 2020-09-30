Tourism: How Cape Town plans to make summer pop





The day before South Africa's borders open, CapeTalk dedicates the first BIG Breakfast Broadcast with Refilwe Moloto to "South African Tourism, Reimagined".

Lekkeslaap has been helping people find accommodation of all types since they launched in 2013. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gerriline Fouche, marketing manager for Lekkeslaap.

Tim Louw is advocating for long-term visas to attract a whole new kind of traveler. Is this doable?

Going Nowhere Slowly is one of the most successful travel-themed shows to emerge from Africa, enjoying seven seasons between 2005 and 2009, and changed the way in which South Africans travelled their own country.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the director and creator of the series, David Moore.

South African Tourism needs to get more people in SA for longer and in different areas. How do they plan on doing that?

Sisa Ntshona is the CEO of Tourism SA and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their challenge.

Corporate travel makes up the majority of travel turnover in SA.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Oz Desai, GM of Corporate Traveller, about the business behind business travel.

South Africa is synonymous with safari. But not necessarily for South Africans. How do we address this gap while sustaining businesses reliant on foreign currency?

