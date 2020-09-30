We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde





Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, having served as provincial tourism minister, professes a soft spot for the beleaguered tourism industry.

Born and bred in Knysna on the Garden Route – a tourism Mecca – the Premier has perhaps explored more of Cape Town than most locals.

The economy-transforming potential of tourism in Cape Town and the rest of our vast, still untapped province remains intact.

The international tourist will come back.

We must seize this moment and offer more than we’ve ever done before.

Cape Town - one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Winde about what his administration is doing to realise the immense potential of tourism in our city and our province.

Premier Alan Winde and Refilwe Moloto.

I want to target repatriated citizens. It’s almost summer here! It’s time to come back… People, who have residency; how do we get them on flights? … Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

How do we attract people from the rest of Africa who considered going to Europe but fear the second wave [of Covid-19 infections]? … Don’t fly north; fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer! Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Ethiopian Airlines is an amazing, global best practice airline that really links you to the rest of Africa… Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We’re going to get a list [of which countries’ citizens will be allowed into South Africa] today. The list is going to be fluid because our core markets’ numbers [of Covid-19 infections] are varying… Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We have to be more competitive… Our marketing teams must up their game… We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend their summer in the Cape? Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

When you think about the number of hotels built in Cape Town in the last 10 years… Let’s work out a plan. We’ve got to get through this… Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Bailing out SAA? What about people getting to work on our train system? … Wow, we’ve got a lot to do! Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Listen to the interview in the audio below.