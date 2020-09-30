Kinnear killing exposes deep-rooted problems linked to SAPS and firearms control





Kinnear was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town more than a week ago.

The Cape Town Anti-Gang Unit detective was allegedly investigating a gun syndicate at the SAPS central firearm registry (CFR) involving high-ranking officers and gang bosses before he was killed.

Crime and policing analyst ​Dr. Guy Lamb says Kinnear's killing exposes the vulnerabilities within SAPS, especially in relation to firearms control.

Dr. Lamb says more state protection is needed for senior police officials who are investigating gangs and organised crime syndicates.

He has written an opinion piece published on News24, titled Kinnear killing: Firearms, police corruption and organised crime.

He tells CapeTalk that the corruption and systemic weakness within the SAPS and the CFR need to be urgently investigated and addressed by the police ministry.

According to Dr. Lamb, the rising crime rate in Cape Town over the past decade is directly linked to more firearms entering the illicit sector, allegedly facilitated by corrupt cops.

The murder rate in Cape Town has doubled over the past 10 years and that's because of weapons finding their way to gangsters, and corrupt police have played that particular role. Dr. Guy Lamb, Director of Safety and Violence Initiative - University of Cape Town

What the Kinnear killing reinforces is that there is still serious work that needs to be done in relation to how the police licence firearms... Lieutenant Kinnear was investigating certain individuals allegedly getting licences even though they were unfit to get licences. Dr. Guy Lamb, Director of Safety and Violence Initiative - University of Cape Town

We've got lots of honest cops who are doing really good work trying to stop this, but we've had some corrupt cops who have facilitated this. Dr. Guy Lamb, Director of Safety and Violence Initiative - University of Cape Town

We know that firearms are the leading cause of homicides in South Africa. Dr. Guy Lamb, Director of Safety and Violence Initiative - University of Cape Town

