Just the hits with sax man Don Vino Prins
Despite the lockdown, Don Vino Prins has found ways to stay in touch with his fans and to perform. This Sunday he puts his sax down and looks to connect in a different way with his selection of hits from the 80s and 90s.
He recently hosted a Christmas in July event that has proven so popular that it was extended into August.
Be sure to set some time aside to enjoy the Just the Hits selection from Don Vino Prins this Sunday from 10 am.
More from Local
