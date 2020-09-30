WC govt urges small businesses hard-hit by Covid-19 to apply for relief





Last week, the Western Cape government launched its Covid-19 Business Relief Fund which commits R27 million to supporting small businesses in both the formal and informal sectors.

Fourie says a number of sectors that have been hard-hit by Covid-19 restrictions will take a long time to recover.

He says research has shown that the tourism, construction and informal trade sectors have been the most affected by the pandemic.

According to the latest Stats SA survey, the Western Cape continues to have the lowest expanded unemployment rate in South Africa, at 27.3%.

The Covid-19 Business Relief Fund will provide financial assistance in the form of a financial grant to businesses who can apply to either the formal or informal business category.

The grant will be used exclusively to subsidise business expenses such as fixed costs, operational costs, supplier debt and other pressure cost items, Fourie explains.

All l interested small businesses can apply for the Covid-19 Business Relief Fund here. Submissions close on Monday 12 October 2020 at 10:00.

We've just launched the Covid-19 Business Relief Fund which enables the SMMEs in the Western Cape to apply for relief and assistance to help them in their businesses-related expenses. Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

Our modelling that we have done throughout the lockdown showed us that tourism, construction, informal trade will always be the hardest hit in this pandemic and will take the longest to recover. Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

In the province, we've said that economic recovery is an integration between three broad themes: jobs now, human dignity, and safety. Those three aspects must be integrated. Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

The recovery has to have its roots in the ability of the economy to create and have opportunities for jobs. Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

Listen to Solly Fourie in conversation with Kieno Kammies: