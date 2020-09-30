Learn coding, web development, computer science – for free (no computer needed)
High school learners in South Africa can now learn coding, web development and computer science - for free.
Non-profit Code for Change’s CodeJIKA programme is designed for poorer schools who might not have internet access or computers (i.e. it’s mobile-focused and available offline).
Both teachers and learners can access the platform at no cost to them.
Learning to code has become a necessary skill - is not a luxury.
“Coding is the language of the future,” says CodeJIKA cofounder Jonathan Novotny.
“By teaching these skills to our youth now, they will gain valuable digital skills before entering the job market.”
