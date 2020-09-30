Breytenbach 'vindicated' as Richard Mdluli handed jail term





She has previously claimed that her fight to have former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli prosecuted effectively ended her career in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and on Wednesday Glynnis Breytenbach spoke out as Mdluli was this week jailed for five years.

Last year Mdluli and his co-accused were found guilty of the 1998 charges of kidnapping, intimidation and assault in respect of a man who had married Mdluli's wife under customary law.

Breytenbach faced a host of trumped up charges and was suspended from the NPA, she says, in a bid to protect Mdluli from being investigated.

She spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about Tuesday's sentencing.

Of course I feel vindicated that he has a case to answer. Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development - Democratic Alliance

He made it very difficult for the investigating officers to do their job because of his connections. Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development - Democratic Alliance

I think there can be no doubt that the NPA was one of the institutions that was captured... Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full conversation below: