Nkoana-Mashabane back in court over personal costs order in District Six matter

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Trump-Biden face-off
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 15:50
UIF to process Covid-19 TERS claims for September period from Thursday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - Director: Communication and Marketing at the UIF
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:09
Hawks move on state capture arrests. Who are the accused and what is the significance of the move?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta' at ...
Today at 18:39
Flight Centre responds (or speculates) on regulations released (or to be released) on
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Stark - Managing Director for Middle East and Africa at Flight Centre Travel Group
Today at 18:48
Capitec's interim earnings hit by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Plastic recycling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - The FSCA today spoke about the importance of Treating Customers Fairly focussing on the Consumer space, Regulatory Policy, and Enforcement.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Take Two... after featuring mining magnate Neal Froneman in 2013 as a Shapeshfiter, we pick up on his incredible career seven years later
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neal Froneman - Chief Executive Officer at Sibanye-Stillwater
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Telephone terminations: Clinics forced to rethink safe abortions during Covid-19 Reproductive health service Marie Stopes helped nearly 50 patients terminate pregnancies over the phone during lockdown. 30 September 2020 2:36 PM
Breytenbach 'vindicated' as Richard Mdluli handed jail term Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was jailed for five years on Tuesday for assualt, intimidation and kidnapping. 30 September 2020 2:00 PM
Tourism: How Cape Town plans to make summer pop All the interviews from the BIG Breakfast Broadcast with Refilwe Moloto on "South African Tourism, Reimagined". 30 September 2020 1:18 PM
View all Local
Nkoana-Mashabane back in court over personal costs order in District Six matter Ex-Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is appealing a costs order that was issued against her in relation to the District... 30 September 2020 2:24 PM
[LISTEN]Baboon management abuse claims, City calls on Capetonians to lay charges Spatial Planning and Environment Mayco member at City of Cape Town Marian Nieuwoudt responds to criticisms of baboon protocols. 30 September 2020 12:24 PM
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts. 29 September 2020 7:49 PM
View all Politics
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
Learn coding, web development, computer science – for free (no computer needed) Any high school learner or teacher can now access non-profit Code for Change’s CodeJIKA programme - at no charge to them. 30 September 2020 12:05 PM
We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde "Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde. 30 September 2020 9:42 AM
View all Business
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price' "The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900? 29 September 2020 2:31 PM
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent? There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away. 29 September 2020 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other glo... 29 September 2020 4:38 PM
[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94 The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram 28 September 2020 12:23 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde "Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde. 30 September 2020 9:42 AM
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price' "The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900? 29 September 2020 2:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Nkoana-Mashabane back in court over personal costs order in District Six matter

30 September 2020 2:24 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
District Six
D6WC
District Six working committee
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
personal costs order
Land Minister

Ex-Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is appealing a costs order that was issued against her in relation to the District Six restitution saga.

Former Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was slapped with a personal cost order in August last year for failing to meet a deadline to create a clear restitution plan for District Six.

Nkoana-Mashabane is adamant that she shouldn't be compelled to pay the legal costs out of her own pocket.

She is taking members of the District Six Working Committee (D6WC) to court in an attempt to have the personal cost order reversed.

RELATED: Former minister slapped with personal costs order in District Six ruling

Nkoana-Mashabane served as the Minister of between February 2018 and May 2019.

She is now the Minister of Women, Children and People with Disabilities.

Nicki van't Riet, the lawyer representing the D6WC says the personal cost order for last year's case amounts to roughly R70,000.

Van't Riet says Nkoana-Mashabane could end up footing an even bigger legal bill if she loses the current case which will be heard virtually on Thursday.

At the same time, Van't Riet says it's unclear how Nkoana-Mashabane is paying for the current case, amid allegations that she could be abusing the State Attorney’s office to resolved her personal legal battles.

Tomorrow the members of the D6WC, claimants in the District Six restitution who were forcibly removed from their homes, are being taken to court by the ex-minister of rural development who is currently the Minister of Women, Children and People with Disabilities.

Nicki van't Riet, Director - Norton Rose Fulbright

Nkoana-Mashabane participated in the main proceedings in her official capacity until the date that she vacated the office.

Nicki van't Riet, Director - Norton Rose Fulbright

In the main application, we managed to illicit a plan of action which has got the District Six Restition Development underway.

Nicki van't Riet, Director - Norton Rose Fulbright

The main application found that Nkoana-Mashabane at the time was in breach of her constitutional duties and in breach of a court order to deliver a plan of action. Because of those breaches, she was called upon by the court to pay a portion of the litigation costs in her personal capacity.

Nicki van't Riet, Director - Norton Rose Fulbright

Listen to the update on The Midday Report:


30 September 2020 2:24 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
District Six
D6WC
District Six working committee
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
personal costs order
Land Minister

More from Politics

Missing Image Placeholder

Breytenbach 'vindicated' as Richard Mdluli handed jail term

30 September 2020 2:00 PM

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was jailed for five years on Tuesday for assualt, intimidation and kidnapping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baobon paintballed in his face in Slangkop

[LISTEN]Baboon management abuse claims, City calls on Capetonians to lay charges

30 September 2020 12:24 PM

Spatial Planning and Environment Mayco member at City of Cape Town Marian Nieuwoudt responds to criticisms of baboon protocols.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold

29 September 2020 7:49 PM

SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

9baae9ab-c2ed-4d4c-bd5c-844a058f571d.jpg

How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?

29 September 2020 6:46 PM

'It's an abnormal report in abnormal times'. Paul Berkowitz (CEO, Hlaziya Solutions) makes sense of Stats SA unemployment figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

Action SA confident of appealing IEC decision to reject application to register

29 September 2020 1:53 PM

The work of the new political organisation founded by Herman Mashaba will not be stopped, says chairperson Michael Beaumont.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2348

Judge Zondo is biased, my father is being targeted - Edward Zuma

29 September 2020 1:12 PM

Edward Zuma, one of the sons of former president Jacob Zuma, has echoed calls for Deputy Chief Justice Judge Raymond Zondo to recuse himself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baboon Kataza walks past the memorial to slain Franziska Blochliger in Tokai

[READ] City of Cape Town releases statement on Kataza and baboons

29 September 2020 10:57 AM

The CoCT statement accuses residents of feeding and interfering with the baboon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nomvula Mokonyane

300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'

28 September 2020 6:25 PM

For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kataza-protest-by-barbara-friedmanjpeg

[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon'

28 September 2020 1:58 PM

The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People's Republic of China or PRC and South Africa or RSA 123rf

New Chinese ambassador 'a clear message Beijing takes SA seriously'

28 September 2020 8:55 AM

International relations scholar, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment of Chen Xiaodong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Hawks pounce on Edwin Sodi over Ace Magashule-linked asbestos deal

Breytenbach 'vindicated' as Richard Mdluli handed jail term

Politics Local

Telephone terminations: Clinics forced to rethink safe abortions during Covid-19

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ministers brief media on new level 1 regulations

30 September 2020 3:46 PM

WATCH LIVE: Higher education briefing on level 1 regulations

30 September 2020 2:31 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns confirm Pitso Mosimane's departure to 'top Egyptian club'

30 September 2020 2:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA