Nkoana-Mashabane back in court over personal costs order in District Six matter
Former Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was slapped with a personal cost order in August last year for failing to meet a deadline to create a clear restitution plan for District Six.
Nkoana-Mashabane is adamant that she shouldn't be compelled to pay the legal costs out of her own pocket.
She is taking members of the District Six Working Committee (D6WC) to court in an attempt to have the personal cost order reversed.
RELATED: Former minister slapped with personal costs order in District Six ruling
Nkoana-Mashabane served as the Minister of between February 2018 and May 2019.
She is now the Minister of Women, Children and People with Disabilities.
Nicki van't Riet, the lawyer representing the D6WC says the personal cost order for last year's case amounts to roughly R70,000.
Van't Riet says Nkoana-Mashabane could end up footing an even bigger legal bill if she loses the current case which will be heard virtually on Thursday.
At the same time, Van't Riet says it's unclear how Nkoana-Mashabane is paying for the current case, amid allegations that she could be abusing the State Attorney’s office to resolved her personal legal battles.
Tomorrow the members of the D6WC, claimants in the District Six restitution who were forcibly removed from their homes, are being taken to court by the ex-minister of rural development who is currently the Minister of Women, Children and People with Disabilities.Nicki van't Riet, Director - Norton Rose Fulbright
Nkoana-Mashabane participated in the main proceedings in her official capacity until the date that she vacated the office.Nicki van't Riet, Director - Norton Rose Fulbright
In the main application, we managed to illicit a plan of action which has got the District Six Restition Development underway.Nicki van't Riet, Director - Norton Rose Fulbright
The main application found that Nkoana-Mashabane at the time was in breach of her constitutional duties and in breach of a court order to deliver a plan of action. Because of those breaches, she was called upon by the court to pay a portion of the litigation costs in her personal capacity.Nicki van't Riet, Director - Norton Rose Fulbright
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
More from Politics
Breytenbach 'vindicated' as Richard Mdluli handed jail term
Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was jailed for five years on Tuesday for assualt, intimidation and kidnapping.Read More
[LISTEN]Baboon management abuse claims, City calls on Capetonians to lay charges
Spatial Planning and Environment Mayco member at City of Cape Town Marian Nieuwoudt responds to criticisms of baboon protocols.Read More
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold
SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts.Read More
How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?
'It's an abnormal report in abnormal times'. Paul Berkowitz (CEO, Hlaziya Solutions) makes sense of Stats SA unemployment figures.Read More
Action SA confident of appealing IEC decision to reject application to register
The work of the new political organisation founded by Herman Mashaba will not be stopped, says chairperson Michael Beaumont.Read More
Judge Zondo is biased, my father is being targeted - Edward Zuma
Edward Zuma, one of the sons of former president Jacob Zuma, has echoed calls for Deputy Chief Justice Judge Raymond Zondo to recuse himself.Read More
[READ] City of Cape Town releases statement on Kataza and baboons
The CoCT statement accuses residents of feeding and interfering with the baboon.Read More
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'
For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee.Read More
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon'
The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city.Read More
New Chinese ambassador 'a clear message Beijing takes SA seriously'
International relations scholar, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment of Chen Xiaodong.Read More