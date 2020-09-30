Nkoana-Mashabane back in court over personal costs order in District Six matter





Former Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was slapped with a personal cost order in August last year for failing to meet a deadline to create a clear restitution plan for District Six.

Nkoana-Mashabane is adamant that she shouldn't be compelled to pay the legal costs out of her own pocket.

She is taking members of the District Six Working Committee (D6WC) to court in an attempt to have the personal cost order reversed.

RELATED: Former minister slapped with personal costs order in District Six ruling

Nkoana-Mashabane served as the Minister of between February 2018 and May 2019.

She is now the Minister of Women, Children and People with Disabilities.

Nicki van't Riet, the lawyer representing the D6WC says the personal cost order for last year's case amounts to roughly R70,000.

Van't Riet says Nkoana-Mashabane could end up footing an even bigger legal bill if she loses the current case which will be heard virtually on Thursday.

At the same time, Van't Riet says it's unclear how Nkoana-Mashabane is paying for the current case, amid allegations that she could be abusing the State Attorney’s office to resolved her personal legal battles.

Tomorrow the members of the D6WC, claimants in the District Six restitution who were forcibly removed from their homes, are being taken to court by the ex-minister of rural development who is currently the Minister of Women, Children and People with Disabilities. Nicki van't Riet, Director - Norton Rose Fulbright

Nkoana-Mashabane participated in the main proceedings in her official capacity until the date that she vacated the office. Nicki van't Riet, Director - Norton Rose Fulbright

In the main application, we managed to illicit a plan of action which has got the District Six Restition Development underway. Nicki van't Riet, Director - Norton Rose Fulbright

The main application found that Nkoana-Mashabane at the time was in breach of her constitutional duties and in breach of a court order to deliver a plan of action. Because of those breaches, she was called upon by the court to pay a portion of the litigation costs in her personal capacity. Nicki van't Riet, Director - Norton Rose Fulbright

Listen to the update on The Midday Report: