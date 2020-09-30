Hawks pounce on Edwin Sodi over Ace Magashule-linked asbestos deal
The Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have arrested Edwin Sodi.
The businessman is linked to a corrupt R255 million Free State asbestos project.
He appeared before the State Capture Commission on Tuesday.
Last month, Sodi told the Commission that his company did not have the expertise or accreditation to handle hazardous material and that he knew no bidding for the contract took place.
Sodi confirmed that his firm received contracts of more than R1 billion over a decade and that it paid millions to several ANC officials and Cabinet ministers.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is among people who allegedly scored between R1 million and R10 million each.
Lester Kiewit interviewed EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.
Five suspects have been arrested, including Edwin Sodi… Two are on the run…Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN
President Ramaphosa has amended the regulations - both the Hawks and the NPA can now access information put together by the State Capture Commission… on the basis of that, they can now charge people… one of the reasons the former president is now writing a letter…Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN
