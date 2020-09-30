Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro
The Money Show has a brand-new feature called “Investment School”.
Every Tuesday, just after 7:30 pm, Bruce Whitfield will ask an investment professional for tips and tricks.
This week – in the first instalment – Whitfield asked veteran stockbroker David Shapiro (Sasfin Deputy Chairperson) to look post-Covid and into the next few years.
Who will the winners be?
The next five years are going to be very bright – a lot better than the last five years, simply because of the gains we’re going to see in technology… From an investment point-of-view, with interest rates where they are… there’s going to be enormous gains with the right choice of stock in the global tech economy…David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker
Shapiro reckons tech-companies will keep on bringing home the bacon, despite current valuations.
I think you can stay with the winners…David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker
He went on to discuss a number of “investment themes” that’s likely to accelerate over the next few years:
We’ve shifted to online shopping. That’s not going to change.David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker
Food delivery is massive – it’s not going to slow down…David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker
Digital signatures… We can’t get people to sign documents anymore…David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker
Shapiro makes special mention of online gaming and entertainment.
Don’t ignore China… Tencent has 1.2 billion people on WeChat… to me they’re the best gaming company… Just choose Tencent…David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker
For more detail, listen to the interview below.
More from MyMoney Online
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'
"The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900?Read More
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent?
There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away.Read More
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one
Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group).Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'
It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service).Read More
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it
These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer.Read More