Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro

30 September 2020 3:15 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.

The Money Show has a brand-new feature called “Investment School”.

Every Tuesday, just after 7:30 pm, Bruce Whitfield will ask an investment professional for tips and tricks.

This week – in the first instalment – Whitfield asked veteran stockbroker David Shapiro (Sasfin Deputy Chairperson) to look post-Covid and into the next few years.

Who will the winners be?

Tencent - the world's largest video game vendor.

The next five years are going to be very bright – a lot better than the last five years, simply because of the gains we’re going to see in technology… From an investment point-of-view, with interest rates where they are… there’s going to be enormous gains with the right choice of stock in the global tech economy…

David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker

Shapiro reckons tech-companies will keep on bringing home the bacon, despite current valuations.

I think you can stay with the winners…

David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker

He went on to discuss a number of “investment themes” that’s likely to accelerate over the next few years:

We’ve shifted to online shopping. That’s not going to change.

David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker

Food delivery is massive – it’s not going to slow down…

David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker

Digital signatures… We can’t get people to sign documents anymore…

David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker

Shapiro makes special mention of online gaming and entertainment.

Don’t ignore China… Tencent has 1.2 billion people on WeChat… to me they’re the best gaming company… Just choose Tencent…

David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker

For more detail, listen to the interview below.


