Makhura suspends GP Health HOD over Covid corruption probe
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has suspended the provincial Health Department's HOD, Mkhululi Lukhele in connection with an SIU investigation into allegations of corruption linked to COVID-19 relief funds.
EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says not only is the SIU investigating hundreds of companies who were awarded PPE tenders, but it is also investigating a number of senior officials within the health department.
That includes the HOD as well as the MEC, Bandile Masuku.Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter
Makhura is apparently acting on the recommendations of a report from the Special Investigating Unit.
The unit has found that the head of department failed to exercise his responsibility, in the awarding of contracts to certain companies for the procurement of goods and services in relation to government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter
He isn't necessarily directly linked to any corruption, but it's an issue of oversight...it's issues around accountability more than anything.Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter
The statement from Makhura's office said that Lukhele's actions may have resulted in the department incurring fruitless or wasteful expenditure.
Listen to the full conversation below:
