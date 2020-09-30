



Former City of Joburg mayor, Herman Mashaba says his lawyers are busy with an appeal against the decision by the IEC to reject the application by Mashaba's ActionSA to register as a political party.

In a statement, the party said that the rejection was based on a perceived similarity with the Party of Action and the use of the South African flag in its logo.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane Mashaba says the IEC has since come out and retracted some of the reasons behind the rejection of the application.

Already 24 hours later they are changing their mind...which we find unacceptable. Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA

Was the decision taken at a shebeen in Saxonwold?! Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA

You can't really compare us to some unknown political party. Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA

Mashaba launched the new party at the end of last month.