Aubrey Masango
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism - The Blueprint for Creation'
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Donald Carroll
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "1000 reasons why - little things can lead to a healthy or unhealthy boy"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
'Was the decision taken at a shebeen in Saxonwold?' - Herman Mashaba

30 September 2020 5:50 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Herman Mashaba
ActionSA

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says papers have been filed to appeal the IEC's decision to rejected his party's application.

Former City of Joburg mayor, Herman Mashaba says his lawyers are busy with an appeal against the decision by the IEC to reject the application by Mashaba's ActionSA to register as a political party.

In a statement, the party said that the rejection was based on a perceived similarity with the Party of Action and the use of the South African flag in its logo.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane Mashaba says the IEC has since come out and retracted some of the reasons behind the rejection of the application.

Already 24 hours later they are changing their mind...which we find unacceptable.

Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA

Was the decision taken at a shebeen in Saxonwold?!

Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA

You can't really compare us to some unknown political party.

Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA

Mashaba launched the new party at the end of last month.


