'Was the decision taken at a shebeen in Saxonwold?' - Herman Mashaba
Former City of Joburg mayor, Herman Mashaba says his lawyers are busy with an appeal against the decision by the IEC to reject the application by Mashaba's ActionSA to register as a political party.
In a statement, the party said that the rejection was based on a perceived similarity with the Party of Action and the use of the South African flag in its logo.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane Mashaba says the IEC has since come out and retracted some of the reasons behind the rejection of the application.
Already 24 hours later they are changing their mind...which we find unacceptable.Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA
Was the decision taken at a shebeen in Saxonwold?!Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA
You can't really compare us to some unknown political party.Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA
Mashaba launched the new party at the end of last month.
We have already written to the IEC, initiating our right to appeal their decision. Their application of the law is incorrect.— ActionSA (@Action4SA) September 29, 2020
1. Our identifying features are sufficiently different from the POA.https://t.co/djRoi5LYN9
