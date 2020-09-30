An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work
#BusinessUnusual tonight @ 7pm with @brucebusiness and @colincullis looks at how much plastic actually gets recycled. How much plastic do you recycle?— 702 (@Radio702) September 30, 2020
If you like me have been dutifully separating your paper, glass, tins and plastic then this might not make for good reading.
The good news is that some plastics, certainly the type we do use a lot can be recycled even if for only a few times, but there is no escaping that the famous line - reduce, reuse, recycle - will need us to shift focus from the last term to the first.
There are three parts that have exposed the reality of the situation, the first was the change in policy by China in 2018 to stop accepting plastic waste and the second was the work of NPR’s Laura Sullivan who discovered that the original recycling campaigns that spread around the globe were really just a distraction to keep us from reducing how much plastic we were prepared to use.
The final part does not relate to recycling but rather the steady decline in our use of oil for fuel which will reduce the price of oil and so make making new plastic much cheaper than recycling it.
Take a listen to the excellent report by Planet Money that dug into the origins of the recycling campaign and whether this time anything might actually change.
From the report it seems unlikely.
Then there is this report from Drilled, called Big Oils bet on Plastic, that looked at where the oil industry is planning to get its new growth from, it does not look to be fuel which means there will be a push to increase plastic use and production which will make things harder for those wanting to make recycling economical.
Some hope for the future
Business Unusual has had a look at this subject before focusing on the issue of not being able to repair the things we buy, we need to make the products we use last longer.
There was a look at a remarkable bee species that may allow for a biodegradable cling wrap. Then there is the option for using fungus for biogradable packaging.
Even if we work hard it will take a long time to recover from over half a century of heavy plastic use so now the question is not can something be done, but how willing we are to do something about it.
This article first appeared on 702 : An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work
More from Business Unusual
Are you ready to make your home smarter?
The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordableRead More
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market
Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the indexRead More
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy?
You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomesRead More
It has not been a good year for rubber
The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the worldRead More
A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions
Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enoughRead More
How social media became a dumpster fire and what to do about it
While it may feel things are getting worse they are starting to get betterRead More
What the Twitter hack says about us
We are curious, innovative and greedy.Read More
When business, technology and politics collide
The most recent example is China’s new security law introduced into Hong Kong.Read More
Drug profits - a necessary evil or something that needs to change
Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.Read More
Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob
What happens when everyone has access to such powerful toolsRead More