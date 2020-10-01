Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list
Everyone from B&B owners to tour operators are struggling, and waiting patiently for borders to open and tourists to stream in.
And today marks one step closer to the revitalisation of the industry as new travel regulations become effective.
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane talks to Lester Kiewit about what new travel regulations mean for the struggling tourism sector.
Kubayi-Ngubane is at OR Tambo International on Thursday morning to welcome the first flights of international travellers coming into South Africa.
She says some ten flights are landing this morning.
We understand that some of them are tourists that are coming in this morning from the Continent and outside the Continent.Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism
The travellers vary she says.
Some are coming to visit their families and others are here to start enjoying South Africa.Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism
Minister Kubayi-Ngubane responds to the decision to place 57 countries on a travel ban list to South Africa saying the department does understand the reasoning behind this.
What has been explained is that South Africa is taking a risk-adjusted strategy...but what comforts us is that every two weeks there will be monitoring. As soon as a country shows improvement it will not take long to be added to the list for travellers to come.Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism
She says the opening of borders is a milestone but acknowledges key markets such as the USA, United Kingdom, and France remain closed off.
That is where we have numbers in terms of spending.Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism
For travellers attempting to travel to South Africa from banned countries by rerouting via countries on the accepted list will be monitored through their passports, she says.
It will show the person has been in a high-risk area. If you are, for example, a UK citizen, and you travel to Germany - if you stay in Germany for 10 days, then we regard you as having travelled form a low-risk area.Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism
But if in this example, a person travels to the UK for a day, and then comes to South Africa, they will be regarded as high-risk.
Any South African travelling to high-risk areas will be treated so, and will be allowed back into the country but may be subject to quarantine.Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism
Listen to the interview below:
More from World
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as frequently as twice a week.Read More
Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics
Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other global pandemics in the past.Read More
[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94
The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on InstagramRead More
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina
At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths.Read More
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise
A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs.Read More
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes'
US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota.Read More
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed'
Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally.Read More
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications.Read More
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines'
Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam.Read More
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy
"He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.Read More
More from Local
SA a no-go for travellers from the UK, US, France and Ireland
Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says the list of banned countries may have to be reviewed on a daily basis...Read More
These are the 60 countries banned from leisure travel in South Africa
The USA and the UK are among the countries that have been red-listed by South African authorities as international travel resumes.Read More
Is the answer to SA's housing crisis growing right under our nose?
According to a report, South Africa has the capability to produce around 95 000 wood-based homes each year...Read More
Cape Town dams overflowing, but Beaufort West under great water strain
Gamka Dam measured this week at 21.3% full, compared to 34% a year ago, and the town is currently on Level 3 water restrictions.Read More
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'
Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.Read More
'Was the decision taken at a shebeen in Saxonwold?' - Herman Mashaba
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says papers have been filed to appeal the IEC's decision to rejected his party's application.Read More
Makhura suspends GP Health HOD over Covid corruption probe
The SIU found that Mkhululi Lukhele failed to exercise his responsibility in awarding certain PPE contracts to certain companies.Read More
Telephone terminations: Clinics forced to rethink safe abortions during Covid-19
Reproductive health service Marie Stopes helped nearly 50 patients terminate pregnancies over the phone during lockdown.Read More
Breytenbach 'vindicated' as Richard Mdluli handed jail term
Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was jailed for five years on Tuesday for assualt, intimidation and kidnapping.Read More
Tourism: How Cape Town plans to make summer pop
All the interviews from the BIG Breakfast Broadcast with Refilwe Moloto on "South African Tourism, Reimagined".Read More