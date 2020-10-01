Cape Town dams overflowing, but Beaufort West under great water strain
While Capetonians are celebrating the fact that its main supply dams are almost 100% full, there are many towns in the Western Cape that are still experiencing major water shortages.
In Beaufort West, for example, the Gamka Dam measured this week at 21.3% full, compared to 34% a year ago, and the town is currently on Level 3 water restrictions.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Noel Constable, executive mayor of Beaufort West.
We received a lot of rain this side, but it did not fall in our catchment area and that is a problem.Noel Constable, Mayor - Beaufort West
We have had some good rain but we are still in the same situation as three to four years ago.Noel Constable, Mayor - Beaufort West
What does Level 3 water restrictions mean?
Level 3 water restrictions mean you can only use your 10 kilolitres of water per month.Noel Constable, Mayor - Beaufort West
Any water used above that amount will be charged at an additional cost, he notes.
Are water tariffs an effective strategy?
Tariffs are not enough. In our area, we are a poor community. We need government grants for people to sustain themselves, our indigent list is very long and the people we hit the hardest are very poor.Noel Constable, Mayor - Beaufort West
He says the local radio station, Radio Gamka, is used to relay the message about water scarcity.
Listen to the interview below:
