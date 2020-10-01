Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:33
DIY with Angelo - The most common household emergencies and what to do
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Orlando Luis - CEO at Brights Hardware
Today at 15:20
Fix the license renewal process - AA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:40
Plan B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
The death of Super Rugby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
Last minute readiness for travel industry as borders open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 16:20
Returning Africa's historic treasures to... Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greer Valley - PhD candidate in art history at Michaelis School Of Fine Art
Today at 16:55
ICASA does a sensible thing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
Prem's weekly provincial coronavirus update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Asbestos scandal sees arrests... is justice to follow?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Prescribed Assets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
ANC bigwig hands himself over to police, facing state capture corruption charges

1 October 2020 10:32 AM
by Qama Qukula
A top ANC official linked to state capture has handed himself over to police at the Alberton Police Station.

According to EWN, the suspect is facing charges linked to money he received from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

It's understood that he had previously appeared before the Zondo Commission where he testified about his dealings with the company.

The suspect is due to make his first appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court later on Thursday, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.

UPDATE: WATCH: Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption

We believed he's facing charged linked to money he had been given from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

The charges will become certain at this court appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Some high profile people will be among those who will be expected to be arrested... The Hawks have said that nobody will be spared.

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

FS asbestos arrests not linked to Zondo Commission, says SIU

On Wednesday, the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) arrested a number of suspects in connection with the 2014 Free State asbestos project, including current and former MECs.

Blackhead director Edwin Sodi is one of seven suspects arrested in connection with the R255 million Free State asbestos audit project.

The suspects will be appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday morning when they will be formally named and charged.

RELATED: Hawks pounce on Edwin Sodi over Ace Magashule-linked asbestos deal

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says Wednesday's arrests are not directly linked to the Zondo Commission.

Kganyago tells CapeTalk that the SIU had been investigating the case since 2019. He adds that the unit is not targeting any organization or individuals.

The arrests that happened yesterday had nothing to do with the Zondo Commission.

Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson

This has been an investigation that was started in 2019 by the SIU.

Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson

The arrests would have happened even prior to the people appearing before the Zondo Commission but we had to wait for that [appearance] to happen.

Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson

Listen to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise:

Listen to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago:
































