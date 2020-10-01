ANC bigwig hands himself over to police, facing state capture corruption charges





According to EWN, the suspect is facing charges linked to money he received from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

It's understood that he had previously appeared before the Zondo Commission where he testified about his dealings with the company.

The suspect is due to make his first appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court later on Thursday, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.

We believed he's facing charged linked to money he had been given from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

The charges will become certain at this court appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Some high profile people will be among those who will be expected to be arrested... The Hawks have said that nobody will be spared. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

FS asbestos arrests not linked to Zondo Commission, says SIU

On Wednesday, the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) arrested a number of suspects in connection with the 2014 Free State asbestos project, including current and former MECs.

Blackhead director Edwin Sodi is one of seven suspects arrested in connection with the R255 million Free State asbestos audit project.

The suspects will be appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday morning when they will be formally named and charged.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says Wednesday's arrests are not directly linked to the Zondo Commission.

Kganyago tells CapeTalk that the SIU had been investigating the case since 2019. He adds that the unit is not targeting any organization or individuals.

The arrests that happened yesterday had nothing to do with the Zondo Commission. Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson

This has been an investigation that was started in 2019 by the SIU. Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson

The arrests would have happened even prior to the people appearing before the Zondo Commission but we had to wait for that [appearance] to happen. Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson

