[WATCH] Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption
Smith handed himself over to the police at the Alberton Police Station on Thursday morning.
He's facing charges linked to money he received from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.
Smith had previously appeared before the Zondo Commission, where he testified about his dealings with the company.
#BREAKING @MYANC's Vincent Smith has appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrates court.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 1, 2020
He is facing charges of fraud and corruption linked to money he got from #BOSASA
The state is not opposing bail. KM pic.twitter.com/0kdvUj0jcB
