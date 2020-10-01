Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi





South Africa's borders and ports of entry are now officially open for the resumption of international travel under level 1.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has issued a list of 60 countries that will not be allowed to travel into South Africa for leisure purposes.

Initially, the government had announced that this list would be reviewed and updated every fortnight.

However, Minister Motsoaledi has told CapeTalk that the list of high-risk countries may have to reviewed as often as twice a week.

Motsoaledi says the travel ban list is a complex balancing act that takes into account South Africa's risk-adjusted approach to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He says officials will have to adjustments to the travel regulations as and when impractical issues arise.

It's not really cast in stone... There will be grey areas and difficult areas to explain. Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

We said we'd review the list every fortnight, but we realise that we might have to review it on a much more frequent basis... We're using a very delicate formula. Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

Motsoaledi has emphasised that only leisure travellers will be turned away from the countries on the banned list.

Other categories of people, including business travellers, from the high-risk countries, can apply for special exemptions at the following email address: Covid19BusinessTravel@dha.gov.za.

When we are talking about barring people from high-risk countries, we specifically mean leisure travellers only... We are not talking about stopping businesspeople, investors or diplomats, for example. Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

All the other categories of people who are bringing business, investment etc they can apply to an email address that we have issued. Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

For everyone who is visiting, whether you are from a high-risk or a low-risk country, we want you to follow Covid-19 protocols by giving us Covid-19 test results. Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

At the same time, the minister has confirmed that all visas which expired during the lockdown period are now valid until 31 January 2021.

