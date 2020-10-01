These are the 60 countries banned from leisure travel in South Africa
The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has issued a list of 60 countries that won't be allowed to travel into South Africa for leisure purposes.
The DHA has clarified that only leisure travellers from these countries will be banned. Other categories of people from these countries will be allowed under special conditions.
The list of high-risk countries will be reviewed and updated every fortnight under lockdown alert level 1.
These are the high-risk countries currently banned from leisure travel in SA, according to the DHA website:
- Albania
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Columbia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- France
- Georgia
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Israel
- Jamaica
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Luxemburg
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Oman
- Palestine
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Romania
- Russia
- Slovakia
- Suriname
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Emirates
- United Kingdom
- USA
- Venezuela
