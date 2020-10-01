SA a no-go for travellers from the UK, US, France and Ireland
South Africans living in some 57 countries deemed by government to be 'high-risk' will have to wait before being allowed to return home to see friends and family.
While the borders were reopened for international travellers from Thursday 1 October, those coming from Covid-19 hotspots will not be allowed.
They include the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), France, Ireland and Israel.
Meanwhile, the country's tourism sector is in dire need of the boost that international visitors would provide.
Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi spoke tells CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies government is facing a difficult balancing act between lives and livelihoods.
We decided to follow what we call a risk-adjusted approach.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
South Africa is currently at number 10 of the world's Covid-19 infections.
Motsoaledi says a number of factors contributed to deciding which country's should be placed on the no-entry list.
The nine countries above us are very, obvious, then the others become a grey area...I'm talking about the countries that are on the same level as us or slightly above us.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
We might have to review it on a much more regular basis than once a fortnight.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Currently, only three airports are open for receiving international visitors - OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, and King Shaka International Airport.
Those leisure travelers coming from 'safe' countries will be required to present a negative Covid-19 result not older than 72 hours from the time of departure.
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
These are the 60 countries banned from leisure travel in South Africa
The USA and the UK are among the countries that have been red-listed by South African authorities as international travel resumes.Read More
Is the answer to SA's housing crisis growing right under our nose?
According to a report, South Africa has the capability to produce around 95 000 wood-based homes each year...Read More
Cape Town dams overflowing, but Beaufort West under great water strain
Gamka Dam measured this week at 21.3% full, compared to 34% a year ago, and the town is currently on Level 3 water restrictions.Read More
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list
''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-NgubaneRead More
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'
Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.Read More
'Was the decision taken at a shebeen in Saxonwold?' - Herman Mashaba
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says papers have been filed to appeal the IEC's decision to rejected his party's application.Read More
Makhura suspends GP Health HOD over Covid corruption probe
The SIU found that Mkhululi Lukhele failed to exercise his responsibility in awarding certain PPE contracts to certain companies.Read More
Telephone terminations: Clinics forced to rethink safe abortions during Covid-19
Reproductive health service Marie Stopes helped nearly 50 patients terminate pregnancies over the phone during lockdown.Read More
Breytenbach 'vindicated' as Richard Mdluli handed jail term
Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was jailed for five years on Tuesday for assualt, intimidation and kidnapping.Read More
Tourism: How Cape Town plans to make summer pop
All the interviews from the BIG Breakfast Broadcast with Refilwe Moloto on "South African Tourism, Reimagined".Read More