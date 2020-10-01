SA a no-go for travellers from the UK, US, France and Ireland





South Africans living in some 57 countries deemed by government to be 'high-risk' will have to wait before being allowed to return home to see friends and family.

While the borders were reopened for international travellers from Thursday 1 October, those coming from Covid-19 hotspots will not be allowed.

They include the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), France, Ireland and Israel.

Meanwhile, the country's tourism sector is in dire need of the boost that international visitors would provide.

Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi spoke tells CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies government is facing a difficult balancing act between lives and livelihoods.

We decided to follow what we call a risk-adjusted approach. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

South Africa is currently at number 10 of the world's Covid-19 infections.

Motsoaledi says a number of factors contributed to deciding which country's should be placed on the no-entry list.

The nine countries above us are very, obvious, then the others become a grey area...I'm talking about the countries that are on the same level as us or slightly above us. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

We might have to review it on a much more regular basis than once a fortnight. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

Currently, only three airports are open for receiving international visitors - OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, and King Shaka International Airport.

Those leisure travelers coming from 'safe' countries will be required to present a negative Covid-19 result not older than 72 hours from the time of departure.

