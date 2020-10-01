Borders open for leisure travel, but is it too late to revive tourism sector?





Despite the country opening up its borders for international leisure visitors from Thursday, some 57 countries have been blacklisted and identified as Covid-19 hotspots.

Among them the US, India, the UK, France, and The Netherlands, countries from which historically, South Africa's most recurring visitors have come.

The Southern African Tourism Services Association (SATSA)'s David Frost spoke to CapeTalk's Jeremy van Wyk about how the high-risk list will impact the local tourism industry.

Does it enable us to do our job and contribute the revenue and the jobs that we have lost and we so sorely need, and the short answer is no. David Frost, CEO - Satsa

There were glimmers of hope, certain countries, like Germany [can come] but in the main, most countries have been excluded. David Frost, CEO - Satsa

It doesn't matter what the level of infection rate in any source market is, because we are not bringing the entire source market to South Africa. David Frost, CEO - Satsa