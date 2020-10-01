I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult





Jodi Picoult, the bestselling author of 25 novels including My Sister's Keeper and Small Great Things, says she seldom feels like she is sketching her characters on her own.

The world-renowned author says her characters are often the ones leading her on a journey, demanding to be written into life.

Characters pop up like little mushrooms and they take the story away from me. Jodi Picoult, author

I do not feel like I create characters... I think it's more like being a medium. I just hear them talking to me and write down what they are saying. Jodi Picoult, author

Picoult is known for addressing tough topics in her books, from religion to racism, abortion rights, child abuse, and other ethical and moral questions.

When creating a new book, the author says the theme or subject matter often comes before the storyline or character.

"It's always the issue first - something that keeps me up at night", she tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson.

Picoult opens up about her literary career, her creative process, how she strike a work-life balance, and her latest novel The Book of Two Ways.

My mom has my first book. It was written when I was five. It was called the lobster that was misunderstood and I illustrated it as well! Jodi Picoult, author

I wrote all the time. By the time I was a teenager I had journals full of angsty poems... I've been writing for as long as I've been reading. Jodi Picoult, author

My first novel was published right after my first son Kyle was born. I distinctly remember feeling this weird shift mentally. Jodi Picoult, author

If I keep thinking about it over and over and over again, it's probably a really good idea for a book. Jodi Picoult, author

Fiction is a very sneaky backdoor way to get people to confront issues that they won't normally talk about and should be. Jodi Picoult, author

I wanted to write a book about why we are who we are and who we would be if we weren't who we are right now. Jodi Picoult, author

What if your life had taken one tiny path that was different? Do we make choices or do our choices make us? That's what I wanted to explore in 'The Book of Two Ways'. Jodi Picoult, author

Listen to Jodi Picoult in conversation with Pippa Hudson: