I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Crime Time with Aubrey: Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Ghana's Western Togoland region declares sovereignty
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sani Adib
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
Covid-19 infections increasing in Western Cape's small towns - Premier Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says authorities have noted that the Covid-19 infection rate is increasing in a few small towns. 1 October 2020 6:53 PM
AA concerned by apparent rise in traffic fines for expired car licence discs The Automobile Association (AA) says motorists should not be penalised for their expired licence discs considering the ongoing cha... 1 October 2020 6:11 PM
View all Local
Govt to offer 500,00+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
[WATCH] Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption Top ANC official Vincent Smith has appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on fraud and corruption charges. 1 October 2020 11:08 AM
ANC bigwig hands himself over to police, facing state capture corruption charges A top ANC official linked to state capture has handed himself over to police at the Alberton Police Station. 1 October 2020 10:32 AM
View all Politics
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track 'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie. 30 September 2020 8:02 PM
An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades 30 September 2020 7:29 PM
View all Business
I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult International bestselling author Jodi Picoult joined CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson for an in-depth chat about her writing technique a... 1 October 2020 5:08 PM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other glo... 29 September 2020 4:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde "Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde. 30 September 2020 9:42 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult

1 October 2020 5:08 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Author
literature
Novel
fiction writer
fictional books
Jodi Picoult
The Book of Two Ways
characters

International bestselling author Jodi Picoult joined CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson for an in-depth chat about her writing technique and latest novel.

Jodi Picoult, the bestselling author of 25 novels including My Sister's Keeper and Small Great Things, says she seldom feels like she is sketching her characters on her own.

The world-renowned author says her characters are often the ones leading her on a journey, demanding to be written into life.

Characters pop up like little mushrooms and they take the story away from me.

Jodi Picoult, author

I do not feel like I create characters... I think it's more like being a medium. I just hear them talking to me and write down what they are saying.

Jodi Picoult, author

Picoult is known for addressing tough topics in her books, from religion to racism, abortion rights, child abuse, and other ethical and moral questions.

When creating a new book, the author says the theme or subject matter often comes before the storyline or character.

"It's always the issue first - something that keeps me up at night", she tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson.

Picoult opens up about her literary career, her creative process, how she strike a work-life balance, and her latest novel The Book of Two Ways.

My mom has my first book. It was written when I was five. It was called the lobster that was misunderstood and I illustrated it as well!

Jodi Picoult, author

I wrote all the time. By the time I was a teenager I had journals full of angsty poems... I've been writing for as long as I've been reading.

Jodi Picoult, author

My first novel was published right after my first son Kyle was born. I distinctly remember feeling this weird shift mentally.

Jodi Picoult, author

If I keep thinking about it over and over and over again, it's probably a really good idea for a book.

Jodi Picoult, author

Fiction is a very sneaky backdoor way to get people to confront issues that they won't normally talk about and should be.

Jodi Picoult, author

I wanted to write a book about why we are who we are and who we would be if we weren't who we are right now.

Jodi Picoult, author

What if your life had taken one tiny path that was different? Do we make choices or do our choices make us? That's what I wanted to explore in 'The Book of Two Ways'.

Jodi Picoult, author

Listen to Jodi Picoult in conversation with Pippa Hudson:


1 October 2020 5:08 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Author
literature
Novel
fiction writer
fictional books
Jodi Picoult
The Book of Two Ways
characters

More from Lifestyle

190815-motsoaledi-edjpg

Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi

1 October 2020 1:09 PM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as frequently as twice a week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

international-travel-tourism-airport-borders-flight-destination-tourist-123rf

International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'

30 September 2020 8:51 PM

Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tencent 123rf 123rfbusiness

Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro

30 September 2020 3:15 PM

Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Waterfront-Cape-Town-wheel-tourism-123rf

Tourism: How Cape Town plans to make summer pop

30 September 2020 1:18 PM

All the interviews from the BIG Breakfast Broadcast with Refilwe Moloto on "South African Tourism, Reimagined".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

children-boys-coding-programming-computerjpg

Learn coding, web development, computer science – for free (no computer needed)

30 September 2020 12:05 PM

Any high school learner or teacher can now access non-profit Code for Change’s CodeJIKA programme - at no charge to them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young happy attractive women females riding bicycle Sea Point Promenade 123rf

We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde

30 September 2020 9:42 AM

"Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota-car-logo-vehicle-automotive-industry-car-manufacturers-123rf

[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'

29 September 2020 2:31 PM

"The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman holds smart phone and credit card banking 123rf 123rfbusiness

Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank')

29 September 2020 11:11 AM

"We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent?

29 September 2020 9:34 AM

There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour

'Cyclists have the same rights as motorists on the road'

29 September 2020 7:25 AM

Pedal Power Association chair Steve Hayward says Cape Town law states motorists have to pass cyclists at a distance of 1.5 metres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 infections increasing in Western Cape's small towns - Premier Winde

Local

Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi

World Lifestyle

I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Caster Semenya's lawyer explains why they want to appeal ban ruling

1 October 2020 8:16 PM

WC Premier Winde says all travellers should be allowed into SA

1 October 2020 7:58 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Gloomy Friday as weather service issues warning for Gauteng

1 October 2020 7:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA