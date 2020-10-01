Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in February that government-owned land would be released to the public for farming purposes.
Since then, close to 20% (135,117 hectares) of the around 700,000 hectares allocated has been released to 275 farmers.
On Thursday, Minister Thoko Didiza (Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development) announced that the remaining land, equating to about 896 farms, will become available in the next two weeks.
The government is offering a 30-year leasehold, with an option to buy.
Beneficiaries will undergo compulsory training which includes farming and financial management.
But this will involve a lot of capital, so is it really land reform? asks Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
He gets input from agricultural economics professor, Johann Kirsten (Director of the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University).
This is a very important move, since the government has been acquiring a large number of farms over the years... This is very encouraging that they have started the process of dealing with land hunger by distributing the land the government already owns.Prof. Johann Kirsten, Director - Bureau for Economic Research at SU
One caution - the leasehold is always problematic because it does not really provide access to the financial system for farmers... but if it is managed correctly, with a state development fund attached to it and a substantive support system, it can probably work.Prof. Johann Kirsten, Director - Bureau for Economic Research at SU
But I would probably think that a shorter lease or a renewal period after three to four years where the option to buy actually kicks in and you get a draw down of the purchase sum of the lease money that you've paid [would be better].Prof. Johann Kirsten, Director - Bureau for Economic Research at SU
Professor Kirsten also raises concerns around the "worrisome" bureaucratic processes outlined in the minister's statement.
Listen to this important discussion in the audio below:
More from Business
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa
Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover
Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'
Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.Read More
Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track
'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie.Read More
An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work
Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decadesRead More
FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author
Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown.Read More
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.Read More
Tourism: How Cape Town plans to make summer pop
All the interviews from the BIG Breakfast Broadcast with Refilwe Moloto on "South African Tourism, Reimagined".Read More
Learn coding, web development, computer science – for free (no computer needed)
Any high school learner or teacher can now access non-profit Code for Change’s CodeJIKA programme - at no charge to them.Read More
We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde
"Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde.Read More
More from Politics
[WATCH] Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption
Top ANC official Vincent Smith has appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on fraud and corruption charges.Read More
ANC bigwig hands himself over to police, facing state capture corruption charges
A top ANC official linked to state capture has handed himself over to police at the Alberton Police Station.Read More
FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author
Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown.Read More
'Was the decision taken at a shebeen in Saxonwold?' - Herman Mashaba
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says papers have been filed to appeal the IEC's decision to rejected his party's application.Read More
Nkoana-Mashabane back in court over personal costs order in District Six matter
Ex-Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is appealing a costs order that was issued against her in relation to the District Six restitution saga.Read More
Breytenbach 'vindicated' as Richard Mdluli handed jail term
Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was jailed for five years on Tuesday for assualt, intimidation and kidnapping.Read More
[LISTEN]Baboon management abuse claims, City calls on Capetonians to lay charges
Spatial Planning and Environment Mayco member at City of Cape Town Marian Nieuwoudt responds to criticisms of baboon protocols.Read More
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold
SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts.Read More
How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply?
'It's an abnormal report in abnormal times'. Paul Berkowitz (CEO, Hlaziya Solutions) makes sense of Stats SA unemployment figures.Read More
Action SA confident of appealing IEC decision to reject application to register
The work of the new political organisation founded by Herman Mashaba will not be stopped, says chairperson Michael Beaumont.Read More