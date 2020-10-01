AA concerned by apparent rise in traffic fines for expired car licence discs
AA spokesperson Layton Beard says there's been a rise in the number of complaints related to licence disc fines in the last two weeks.
The validity period of motor vehicle licence discs that expired during the Covid-19 lockdown, between end March and May 31, came to an end last month.
However, Beard says licensing centres are still experiencing major operational challenges, including backlogs, staffing restrictions, long queues, and Covid-19 closures.
As a result, he says many motorists have still been unable to renew their vehicle licence discs before the expiry dates.
The AA is concerned that traffic authorities will also be as "unfair" and ruthless when the validity period for driving licence cards comes to an end in January 2021.
As the roads get busier under lockdown level 1, Beard argues that traffic officials should be focused on other road traffic offences such as drunk driving, cellphone usage and negligent driving.
The AA believes that urgent steps must be taken to fix the current renewal processes, he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.
People are telling us that they are being stopped and that they're vehicle licence disks are being checked.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
People have had problems with renewing these and because of that, they are driving with expired licences and they are being fined for that.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Our concern is that people want to be on the road legitimately and legally, but if there is no avenue for them to actually renew these licences, they are being punished for something they have no control over.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Given the backlogs and the fact that the system has been broken even before Covid-19 arrived, people are struggling to get their documents renewed.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
The licensing centres are closed for various reasons; Covid-19 cases forces them to close. They are understaffed and the equipment doesn't work all the time.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
People want to get these things done, they just simply can't, and when they get find, we think that there is a big problem.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa
Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover
Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Covid-19 infections increasing in Western Cape's small towns - Premier Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says authorities have noted that the Covid-19 infection rate is increasing in a few small towns.Read More
Domestic workers finally covered by workplace compensation under proposed bill
A new bill includes domestic workers in compensation for occupational injuries and diseases after they were previously excluded.Read More
Borders open for leisure travel, but is it too late to revive tourism sector?
57 countries are on government's high-risk list, including popular SA visitors, the UK, the US, France and The Netherlands...Read More
These are the 60 countries banned from leisure travel in South Africa
The USA and the UK are among the countries that have been red-listed by South African authorities as international travel resumes.Read More
Is the answer to SA's housing crisis growing right under our nose?
According to a report, South Africa has the capability to produce around 95 000 wood-based homes each year...Read More
Cape Town dams overflowing, but Beaufort West under great water strain
Gamka Dam measured this week at 21.3% full, compared to 34% a year ago, and the town is currently on Level 3 water restrictions.Read More
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list
''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-NgubaneRead More
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'
Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.Read More