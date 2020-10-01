Covid-19 infections increasing in Western Cape's small towns - Premier Winde
Winde says health officials are monitoring the infection spread in a few sub-districts where more positive Covid-19 cases are being reported.
These areas include Oudtshoorn, Knysna and areas in the Central Karoo, including Beaufort West, Laingsburg and Prince Albert.
Winde explains that different areas of the province have experienced different curves. As a result, some small towns are recorded their first infections much later than the metro.
Even some of our infection numbers are [creeping up]. We were down to 90 odd and now we're up to 112 in the lat 24 hours. And it's not in the city, it's actually out in our small towns.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
The spread of the virus [started] first in the city, then started to move out... At the moment it's out in the Karoo, Beaufort West, is the one with the most cases per 100,000 followed by Matsikamma up in the West Coast.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
It's not over. We've got to be vigilant and make sure that we don't relax.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to Premier Alan Winde in conversation with John Maytham:
More from Local
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa
Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover
Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
AA concerned by apparent rise in traffic fines for expired car licence discs
The Automobile Association (AA) says motorists should not be penalised for their expired licence discs considering the ongoing challenges at licensing centres countrywide.Read More
Domestic workers finally covered by workplace compensation under proposed bill
A new bill includes domestic workers in compensation for occupational injuries and diseases after they were previously excluded.Read More
Borders open for leisure travel, but is it too late to revive tourism sector?
57 countries are on government's high-risk list, including popular SA visitors, the UK, the US, France and The Netherlands...Read More
These are the 60 countries banned from leisure travel in South Africa
The USA and the UK are among the countries that have been red-listed by South African authorities as international travel resumes.Read More
Is the answer to SA's housing crisis growing right under our nose?
According to a report, South Africa has the capability to produce around 95 000 wood-based homes each year...Read More
Cape Town dams overflowing, but Beaufort West under great water strain
Gamka Dam measured this week at 21.3% full, compared to 34% a year ago, and the town is currently on Level 3 water restrictions.Read More
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list
''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-NgubaneRead More
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'
Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.Read More