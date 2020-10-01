Covid-19 infections increasing in Western Cape's small towns - Premier Winde





Winde says health officials are monitoring the infection spread in a few sub-districts where more positive Covid-19 cases are being reported.

These areas include Oudtshoorn, Knysna and areas in the Central Karoo, including Beaufort West, Laingsburg and Prince Albert.

Winde explains that different areas of the province have experienced different curves. As a result, some small towns are recorded their first infections much later than the metro.

Even some of our infection numbers are [creeping up]. We were down to 90 odd and now we're up to 112 in the lat 24 hours. And it's not in the city, it's actually out in our small towns. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The spread of the virus [started] first in the city, then started to move out... At the moment it's out in the Karoo, Beaufort West, is the one with the most cases per 100,000 followed by Matsikamma up in the West Coast. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

It's not over. We've got to be vigilant and make sure that we don't relax. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

