Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa
Applying for a brand-new driver's license - particularly when you're younger - every five years, really doesn't make sense! Maybe this is a good time to bring a change through.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Applying for a car license renewal or driver's license has become even more frustrating in view of the bottleneck caused by lockdown.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it has the answer.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about his proposal to extend the validity of a driver's license to ten years.
Duvenage says that even before the pandemic it was obvious that authorities were struggling to stay on top of the demand for license renewals.
That in itself just sends a clear message that something's wrong with the system.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
We've known that there are a lot of glitches and there's corruption and a lot of nonsense that goes on when you're trying to renew, so we started to do some research.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
He says it's time to get in line with the rest of the world (more so in first world countries) and move to ten-year renewals.
Outa is taking this proposal to the Transport minister.
It is certainly going to save money for both the citizens as well as government, because there's a lot of administration required.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Obviously there are professional or public driving permits that need to renewed a little bit more regularly and there are eye test matters that can be brought into the equation and easily resolved.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
When you get to 65 or 70, you could bring it back to five years thereafter, but for the majority of your driving period in life to renew every five years is crazy!Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Listen to Duvenage's argument in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa
