[BREAKING NEWS] Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19
US President Donald Trump has Covid-19.
First Lady Melania has also tested positive.
Hope Hicks, a close aide, tested positive on Thursday.
Hicks travelled with Trump on Air Force One to Ohio for the first presidential debate with rival Joe Biden on Tuesday.
“Tonight, First Lady of the United States I and tested positive for Covid-19,” tweeted Trump.
“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"
This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.
