Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith out on R30k bail and he maintains his innocence
Smith handed himself over to authorities over money he received from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.
Smith has been charged with fraud and corruption after he received money through his company, Euro Blitz 48, amounting to R800,000.
WATCH: Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption
Smith had appeared before the State Capture Commission earlier this year where he was questioned about the payment.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been cited as his accused in the Hawks case, however, he is currently ill in hospital.
RELATED: ANC bigwig hands himself over to police, facing state capture corruption charges
Smith’s lawyer Nthabiseng Mokoena read his client's affidavit at the bail hearing. She says he intends to plead not guilty at the corruption trial.
He is facing a possible 15-year jail term, if he is convicted of fraud and corruption.
The case has been postponed to Wednesday 14 October when Agrizzi is also expected to appear.
