Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith out on R30k bail and he maintains his innocence

Today at 15:20
Is there a... bicycle shortage?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin van den Broek - Marketing Manager at Trek Bikes South Africa
Today at 15:35
Book interview : Cop Under Cover
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johann van Loggerenberg
Today at 15:50
Take an (electric) scooter ride in town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan van der Sandt - Group CEO: Electric Life Rides
Today at 15:55
Brett Bailey's CONSTELLATIONS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Bailey - Artisic Director at Third World Bun Fight
Today at 16:10
More PRASA skullduggery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gemma Ritchie
Today at 16:20
The Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An Hour With... Don Vino Prins
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Vino Prins
Today at 17:05
Gov report on the ANC's lift to Zim
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
A big Cape Town earthquake is only a matter of time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Andrzej Kijko
Today at 17:46
Friday Music: Die Campbells
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Campbell - One half at Die Campbells
Today at 18:09
Investors respond as Trump tests Covid-19 positive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:10
Pandemic looks to be on the wane, with Pietermaritzburg hospital reporting steadily declining COVID-19 patient numbers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Du Plessis - Managing Director of the Hospital Division at Netcare
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The Gin Box... a subscription service
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jean Buckham - Founder at The Gin Box
2 October 2020 10:37 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
State Capture
Fraud and Corruption
Vincent Smith
Bosasa
corruption allegations
Angelo Agrizzi
corruption case
former ANC MP

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is out on R30,000 bail after making a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.

Smith handed himself over to authorities over money he received from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

Smith has been charged with fraud and corruption after he received money through his company, Euro Blitz 48, amounting to R800,000.

WATCH: Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption

Smith had appeared before the State Capture Commission earlier this year where he was questioned about the payment.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been cited as his accused in the Hawks case, however, he is currently ill in hospital.

RELATED: ANC bigwig hands himself over to police, facing state capture corruption charges

Smith’s lawyer Nthabiseng Mokoena read his client's affidavit at the bail hearing. She says he intends to plead not guilty at the corruption trial.

He is facing a possible 15-year jail term, if he is convicted of fraud and corruption.

The case has been postponed to Wednesday 14 October when Agrizzi is also expected to appear.


More from Politics

rich wealthy businessman salary 123rf 123rfbusiness

State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa

2 October 2020 2:54 PM

Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys.

Read More arrow_forward

Sihle Zikalala

The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’

2 October 2020 12:53 PM

Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption.

Read More arrow_forward

wheat-fieldjpg

Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease

1 October 2020 7:34 PM

Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield.

Read More arrow_forward

20180624 Vincent Smith jpg

[WATCH] Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption

1 October 2020 11:08 AM

Top ANC official Vincent Smith has appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on fraud and corruption charges.

Read More arrow_forward

TM-ANC-flag.jpg

ANC bigwig hands himself over to police, facing state capture corruption charges

1 October 2020 10:32 AM

A top ANC official linked to state capture has handed himself over to police at the Alberton Police Station.

Read More arrow_forward

Hawksarrest_1578

FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author

30 September 2020 7:06 PM

Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

'Was the decision taken at a shebeen in Saxonwold?' - Herman Mashaba

30 September 2020 5:50 PM

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says papers have been filed to appeal the IEC's decision to rejected his party's application.

Read More arrow_forward

200212rama

Nkoana-Mashabane back in court over personal costs order in District Six matter

30 September 2020 2:24 PM

Ex-Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is appealing a costs order that was issued against her in relation to the District Six restitution saga.

Read More arrow_forward

Glynnis Breytenbach

Breytenbach 'vindicated' as Richard Mdluli handed jail term

30 September 2020 2:00 PM

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was jailed for five years on Tuesday for assualt, intimidation and kidnapping.

Read More arrow_forward

Baobon paintballed in his face in Slangkop

[LISTEN]Baboon management abuse claims, City calls on Capetonians to lay charges

30 September 2020 12:24 PM

Spatial Planning and Environment Mayco member at City of Cape Town Marian Nieuwoudt responds to criticisms of baboon protocols.

Read More arrow_forward

