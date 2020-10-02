New service provider appointed to deal with baboon matters in Cape Town





The City has announced NCC Environmental Services as the new service provider for the Urban Baboon Programme.

The contract will start on 1 October and run until 30 June 2023.

The City and its previous baboon management contractor Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) faced severe backlash for relocating Kataza, a young baboon from Slangkop near Kommetjie.

A number of Capetonians and activists had accused HWS of using aggressive, painful, and militaristic practices to keep baboons at bay.

It appears that the City has now terminated its contract with HWS, which managed Peninsula baboon troops since 2012.

In a statement, the City says NCC Environmental Services has many years of experience in managing the human-baboon interface and preventing negative human-baboon interactions.

It had previously managed the Urban Baboon Programme from 2009 until 2012 before HWS took over.

The City's Marian Nieuwoudt says NCC has put together a highly qualified and experienced team to manage the new contract, overseen by Linden Rhoda, a director of NCC.

She says the NCC is committed to approaching the Urban Baboon Programme with a multidisciplinary perspective.

This includes supporting the authorities in addressing waste management, increasing community education initiatives and keeping up to date with advances in wildlife management technology.

All staff will receive training on baboon behaviour, conflict resolution and the standard operating procedures for the management techniques to be used. NCC will have over 70 staff members working on this project which include: 44 Rangers, 22 Supervisors, 4 Field Managers, 4 Area Managers and 2 Project Managers. Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

The requirement of the service provider for this programme is that baboons are kept out of town for over 90% of the time, while strictly adhering to their permit conditions and the methodology as specified in the baboon technical team management guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures. Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

The 24-hour Baboon Hotline 071 588 6540 will remain the same throughout and residents may continue to use this number to report raiding baboons.

Residents are also encouraged to send emails to:baboon@capetown.gov.za to report incidents or concerns about the baboons.