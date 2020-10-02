Cape comedians unite in bid to save District Six Museum from threat of closure





Their alter ego's Aunty Merle, Aeysha and Beryl have also promised to make an appearance during the special comedy act.

The trio will host the comedy show which will be streamed live from inside District Six Museum on Saturday, 31 October at 7:30pm.

The show, titled Night at the District Six Museum, will be available to watch until Monday 2 November.

Tickets cost R80 and are available on Quicket. All proceeds will go to the museum.

Last month, the District Six Museum announced that it is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support.

Rabinowitz says Lottering contacted him and Moosa to see if they would be interested in stepping up to try and save the iconic institution.

The funnyman says Cape Town cannot afford to lose the museum, which is home to so much important history.

It's an online show where there will be some stand-up comedy and perhaps a surprise appearance from the three aunties: Aunty Merle, Aunty Beryl, and Aunty Aeysha. Nik Rabinowitz, Comedian

The fact that we have a museum where those memories are housed; where that evidence is housed, is such a critical thing and we cannot afford to lose it. Nik Rabinowitz, Comedian

Last month, local musicians hosted a spectacular variety show that was live-streamed from the historic 44 on Long theatre to benefit the museum.

