The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’
The Hawks have arrested a senior official in the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala for corruption.
It also apprehended three service providers linked to a R20 million fraudulent catering tender.
Jeremy van Wyk interviewed Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.
“These arrests are spectacular, then we go through the judicial process and it loses steam,” warned Naidu.
“We should think about the whole process. These people will get bail. It won’t result in an immediate punitive sanction. They can still fudge the process. Let’s first see these arrests become something more tangible.”
Ace should be concerned, but he’ll say he isn’t troubled… given the Public Protector report, it tells us how much isolation exists…Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate - Institute for Global Dialogue
The optics is important… but what happens after is what worries me. I give you the example of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede…Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate - Institute for Global Dialogue
Sometimes you have to go for the middle layer to send a signal to the top…Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate - Institute for Global Dialogue
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
