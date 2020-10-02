Replica of Rondebosch Fountain more durable than original, says foundry owner
The City of Cape Town's Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, unveiled the replica last week.
The new fountain was donated to the City by the Simon van der Stel Foundation and Heritage Castings.
Max Teichmann, the owner of Heritage Castings, says the new version was built using more durable materials than the old structure.
Teichmann says it was an exciting challenge for craftsmen at Heritage Castings to recreate the monument and piece back together such an important part of Cape Town's history.
RELATED: IN PICS: Project to reproduce landmark Rondebosch fountain almost complete
The vehicle that crashed into the fountain broke most of the components of the fountain.Max Teichmann, owner of Heritage Castings
Using the components, we were able to rebuild models that we used to manufacture the fountain from better materials.Max Teichmann, owner of Heritage Castings
Even though it looks exactly the same as it was, it's made from a more durable, modern material.Max Teichmann, owner of Heritage Castings
Listen to The Midday Report for more:
More from Local
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’
Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption.Read More
Cape comedians unite in bid to save District Six Museum from threat of closure
Comedians Marc Lottering, Riaad Moosa and Nik Rabinowitz are putting together a stand-up comedy show to raise money for the District Six museum.Read More
SA will hit a second wave if testing increases tenfold, says Panda's Streicher
Pandemic Data and Analytics's Piet Streicher analyses the numbers of Covid-19 infection rates in South Africa in the coming months.Read More
New service provider appointed to deal with baboon matters in Cape Town
After major criticism about the handling of baboons in urban areas, the City of Cape Town has hired a new contractor to deal with baboon management.Read More
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa
Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover
Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Covid-19 infections increasing in Western Cape's small towns - Premier Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says authorities have noted that the Covid-19 infection rate is increasing in a few small towns.Read More
AA concerned by apparent rise in traffic fines for expired car licence discs
The Automobile Association (AA) says motorists should not be penalised for their expired licence discs considering the ongoing challenges at licensing centres countrywide.Read More
Domestic workers finally covered by workplace compensation under proposed bill
A new bill includes domestic workers in compensation for occupational injuries and diseases after they were previously excluded.Read More
Borders open for leisure travel, but is it too late to revive tourism sector?
57 countries are on government's high-risk list, including popular SA visitors, the UK, the US, France and The Netherlands...Read More