Replica of Rondebosch Fountain more durable than original, says foundry owner





The City of Cape Town's Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, unveiled the replica last week.

The new fountain was donated to the City by the Simon van der Stel Foundation and Heritage Castings.

Max Teichmann, the owner of Heritage Castings, says the new version was built using more durable materials than the old structure.

Teichmann says it was an exciting challenge for craftsmen at Heritage Castings to recreate the monument and piece back together such an important part of Cape Town's history.

Councillor Zahid Badroodien unveiled the new Rondebosch Fountain on 24 September 2020. Image: City of Cape Town

RELATED: IN PICS: Project to reproduce landmark Rondebosch fountain almost complete

The vehicle that crashed into the fountain broke most of the components of the fountain. Max Teichmann, owner of Heritage Castings

Using the components, we were able to rebuild models that we used to manufacture the fountain from better materials. Max Teichmann, owner of Heritage Castings

Even though it looks exactly the same as it was, it's made from a more durable, modern material. Max Teichmann, owner of Heritage Castings

Listen to The Midday Report for more: