State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa
State-owned companies (SOEs) are sucking taxpayers dry.
One in particular – Eskom – is so dysfunctional and indebted it threatens to take down the entire country.
Nevertheless, these six current and/or former SOE top-execs earned a larger yearly salary than President Cyril Ramaphosa:
-
Phakamani Hadebe, CEO - Eskom (R8.62 million)
-
Chris Maroleni, COO - SABC (R4.1 million)
-
Madoda Mxakwe, CEO - SABC (R3.92 million)
-
Mlamli Booi, CEO - Sentech (R3.44 million)
-
Calib Cassim, CFO - Eskom (R3.25 million)
-
Danie du Toit, CEO - Denel (R3.22 million)
President Ramaphosa’s pay package totals R3.08 million.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s salary amounts to R2.4 million per year.
Directors General.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 28, 2020
My view is that to manage this runaway wage and salary system in the public service and entities:reset a new system altogether.The CEOs and heads must be called DGs. Now THEREFORE they cannot earn more than the DG of the National Treasury, Presidency and DPSA
Read: These SOE executives earn much higher salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa - MyBroadband
Kieno Kammies interviewed MyBroadband editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa
Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover
Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease
Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield.Read More
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'
Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.Read More
Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track
'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie.Read More
An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work
Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decadesRead More
FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author
Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown.Read More
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.Read More
Tourism: How Cape Town plans to make summer pop
All the interviews from the BIG Breakfast Broadcast with Refilwe Moloto on "South African Tourism, Reimagined".Read More
Learn coding, web development, computer science – for free (no computer needed)
Any high school learner or teacher can now access non-profit Code for Change’s CodeJIKA programme - at no charge to them.Read More
More from Politics
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’
Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption.Read More
Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith out on R30k bail and he maintains his innocence
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is out on R30,000 bail after making a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.Read More
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease
Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield.Read More
[WATCH] Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption
Top ANC official Vincent Smith has appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on fraud and corruption charges.Read More
ANC bigwig hands himself over to police, facing state capture corruption charges
A top ANC official linked to state capture has handed himself over to police at the Alberton Police Station.Read More
FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author
Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown.Read More
'Was the decision taken at a shebeen in Saxonwold?' - Herman Mashaba
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says papers have been filed to appeal the IEC's decision to rejected his party's application.Read More
Nkoana-Mashabane back in court over personal costs order in District Six matter
Ex-Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is appealing a costs order that was issued against her in relation to the District Six restitution saga.Read More
Breytenbach 'vindicated' as Richard Mdluli handed jail term
Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was jailed for five years on Tuesday for assualt, intimidation and kidnapping.Read More
[LISTEN]Baboon management abuse claims, City calls on Capetonians to lay charges
Spatial Planning and Environment Mayco member at City of Cape Town Marian Nieuwoudt responds to criticisms of baboon protocols.Read More